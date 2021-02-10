Garden City Telegram

THURSDAY, FEB. 11

Wrestling: 6 p.m., Ulysses at GCHS.

Bowling: 3 p.m., GCHS at Dodge City.

Swimming: 4 p.m., GCHS at Great Bend (WAC).

Volleyball: 6:30 p.m., Colby at Garden City C.C.

FRIDAY, FEB. 12

Wrestling: 9 a.m., GCHS Girls at Regionals.

Basketball: Girls, 6 p.m., Great Bend at GCHS; Scott City at Holcomb; Syracuse at Hugoton; Ulysses at Cimarron; Greeley County at Deerfield; Ashland at Ingalls; Elkart at Lakin; Southwestern Heights at South Gray; Sublette at Wichita County. Boys, 7:45 p.m., Great Bend at GCHS; Scott City at Holcomb; Syracuse at Hugoton; Ulysses at Cimarron; Greeley County at Deerfield; Ashland at Ingalls; Elkart at Lakin; Southwestern Heights at South Gray; Sublette at Wichita County.

SATURDAY, FEB. 13

Basketball: Girls, 3 p.m., Lakin at Wiley, Colo.; Boys, 5 p.m., Lakin at Wiley, Colo. 4 p.m., Garden City C.C. women at Cloud County; 6 p.m., Garden City C.C. men at Cloud County.

MONDAY, FEB. 15

Volleyball: 6:30 p.m., Garden City C.C. at Dodge City.