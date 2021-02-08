Buffaloes sweep Guymon at home

Garden City High School’s boys and girls basketball teams picked up wins Friday night, sweeping Guymon, Okla., at GCHS.

Garden City boys 61, Guymon 40

The Buffaloes’ Chris Grant led the way for the boys squad with 18 points in their 61-40 win over Guymon, Okla., Friday at home. GCHS hit six three-pointers in the game, including three by Issac Flores in the second quarter help tam the halftime lead, 36-27.

Guymon took a slim 19-17 lead going into the second quarter, but Garden City’s Issac Flores scored all of his points in the second quarter, three three-pointers, to help the team the halftime lead, 36-27.

The second half proved to be all the Buffaloes’ defense, as it held the Tigers to six points in the third and seven in the fourth quarter, while the GCHS offense scored 25 points in the half to seal the win.

Following Grant, Tae Rosales finished the game with 12 points.

Guymon was led by Adoray Rezene with 16 points.

Garden City now has a 6-5 overall record, while Guymon drops to 3-13.

Guymon;19;8;6;7;—;40

Garden City;17;19;11;14;—;61

Garden City girls 50, Guymon 38

The GCHS girls started the game slow, but took control of the game in the second half for a 50-38 Friday over Guymon at home.

The first half looked as though the game might com down to a last second shot. Garden City took the lead after the first, 12-22, but the Tigers fought back in the second to take a 24-21 halftime lead.

The second half was all the Buffaloes, as GCHS outscored Guymon, 15-10, in the third to take a 36-34 going into the final period. The fourth was all Garden City. The Buffaloes’ defense stepped up and held the Tigers to only four points, while offensively Garden City rattled off 14 points for the victory.

The Buffaloes’ Julie Calzonetti and Aileen Becerril had three three-pointers each for their points in the game. Garden City hit nine three-point shots on the night.

Amaya Gallegos was the high scorer in the game with 17 points for GCHS.

Guymon was led by Naomi Aragonez with 14 points.

Garden City now has an overall record of 9-2 while Guymon falls to 6-10.

Guymon;11;13;10;4;—;38

Garden City;12;9;15;14;—;50

Both Garden City teams will be back in action Tuesday when they host Wichita Life Prep. The girls game begins at 5:30 p.m. with the boys to follow at approximately 7:15 p.m.