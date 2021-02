Garden City Telegram

SATURDAY, FEB. 6

Wrestling: 9 a.m., GCHS Girls at Western Kansas Tournament of Champions, Dodge City.

Volleyball: Garden City C.C. at McCook, Neb., tourney.

Basketball: 2 p.m., Neosho County at Garden City C.C. women; 4 p.m., Neosho County at Garden City C.C. men.

MONDAY, FEB 8

Volleyball: Garden City C.C. at Independence.