GCHS pins Hays, 42-6

By The Telegram staff

Garden City High School’s boys wrestling team picked up a team dual victory Thursday at Hays, 42-6, in a Western Athletic Conference matchup.

106 - GCHS’ Gael Terrazas won by fall over Hays’ Rylee Atkerson.

113 - GCHS’ Ivan Rivas won by fall over Hays’ Jaiden Desaire.

120 - GCHS’ Sammy Perez won by fall over Hays’ Aston Conger.

126 - GCHS’ Dakota Smith won by fall over Hays’ Ben Schumacher.

132 - Hays’ Cesar Macias won by fall over GCHS’ Ethen Allen.

138 - GCHS’ Ean Meza-McDermott won by fall over Hays’ Tynan Dempsy.

145 - GCHS’ Salvador Barintas won by fall over Hays’ Tegan Turnbull.

145 - GCHS’ Ian Ulrich won a 9-2 decision over Hays’ Evan Cosgriff.

160 - GCHS’ Brandon Rivera won in sudden victory, 12-10, over Hays’ Derek Quach.

In the dual, both teams only had partial rosters, not filling out all the weight classes.