Broncbusters sweep Lamar in opener

Garden City Community College baseball team moved its opener to Wednesday, to take advantage of 70 degree temperatures, from being scheduled for Friday due to possible weather conditions. The games were originally set to be played at Lamar, Colo., but were moved to GCCC’s Williams Stadium.

GAME 1

The son of a school principal, Andrew Petrowski knows all about discipline. And in Wednesday's season opener, he stayed true to his roots. His command of the strike zone was nearly impeccable, and maybe, just maybe, he can send a big thank you card to his mother, Kelly.

The freshman right hander was in midseason form, tossing a one-hit shutout while fanning nine, Tyler Barth drove in three runs, and Garden City clubbed Lamar 7-3 in game one at Williams Stadium.

And Petrowski was dealing from the start, working around a one-out single to induce an inning-ending twin killing in the first. He struck out the side in the second and third and added two more punch outs in the fourth.

Meantime the Broncbuster offense jumped to life on Cullen Glosson's RBI single to left in the second. Barth padded the lead with a run-scoring groundout in the third before Ryan Muniz made it 4-0 with a two-run single in the fourth. Then it was Glosson again, tallying an RBI double in the sixth followed up by Barth's two bagger to the power alley that put the Broncbusters up 7-0.

Lamar's only offense came in the seventh when Jaxon Himel blasted a three-run shot off of reliever, Caleb Ayers. But the freshman right hander settled down and got Michael McGinnis and Michael Polson to ground out to end the game.

Kyle Jameson, Muniz, and Glosson all recorded two hits, while Raul Garcia and Ayers combined to allow three runs in three innings of relief. Lamar starter, Colbey Klepper was tagged for two runs on three hits in three innings.

GAME 2

For most of their opening series with Lamar, the Broncbusters looked like the superior team. And in Wednesday's finale, two big innings settled the score.

Miguel Ramos and Nico Vite each drove in a pair, the Broncbusters scored nine runs in two innings, and Garden City beat the Lopes 9-5 at Williams Stadium.

The Broncbusters wasted no time getting an offensive jolt. Following a Kyle Jameson single, Danny Spongberg drove him around with a shot to the gap. Barth followed with an RBI base hit, Mason Mitchell walked with the bases loaded, and Vite singled home Cullen Glosson for a 4-0 advantage after one.

But Lamar didn't go away, slicing the lead in half with a two-run shot off the bat of Dylan Jutze in the third. They made it a one-run contest in the seventh following an error by Barth at first and had a chance to break the game open. But Jake Gimbel worked out of a bases-loaded jam by getting Alden Davis to ground out.

That missed opportunity cost Lamar dearly.

The Broncbusters responded with a five-run bottom half spearheaded by a walk, a hit by pitch, and a Ramos single to left to make it 8-3. Vite followed with a free pass with the sacks loaded, and Garden City was up six.

Starter Guillermo Gelpi went three innings and allowed two runs on three hits and struck out two. Michael Thorne tossed three innings of scoreless relief while fanning five, and Barth finished 2-for-4 at the dish.

Lamar hurler Diego Jordan yielded four runs on seven hits in three innings.

Garden City is at Clarendon on Tuesday with a 1 p.m. start time.