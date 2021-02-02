GCCC track sets personal bests

GCCC Sports Information Services

PITTSBURG - Some new personal bests highlighted the Broncbusters' trip to Pittsburg State on Sunday.

Maliek Roberson produced the highest finish for Garden City, coming in fifth in the 400-meter dash with a time of 49.58 seconds. Meantime, Tahj Ferguson made the finals in the men's long jump with his second-best mark of the young season (6.38 meters). He finished ninth.

Teammate Jereun Wagner tallied an impressive double, setting new PRs in the 60-meters (7.09) and 200 meters (29.65). Debonaire Williams followed that up with a pair of season bests in the 60 meters (7.27) and in the long jump (6.10). Then it was Cameron Collins' turn, who matched his personal season best in the high jump-clearing 1.75 meters.

Shaun Johnson clocked in with a time of 9.59 seconds in the 60-meter hurdles, and Holcomb native Isaiah Armstrong was fabulous in the in the 600-meter run, clocking a PR of 1:27.66.

Then there were the Lozano brothers (Luis and Johnny), both producing personal best marks in the 5K, finishing with times of 17:44.48 and 18:13.84 respectively. Angel Ayala also improved his PR in the 1,000 meters (2:41.01).

Garden City is off for the rest of the week before heading back to Pittsburgh State on Feb. 14.