South Gray wins SPIAA league championship

The South Gray boys’ basketball team went 3-0 last week and defeated Meade, 54-44, to win the Southern Plains-Iroquois Activities Association league tournament Saturday at the United Wireless Arena in Dodge City.

South Gray jumped out to a three-point lead after one, 11-8, but Meade pulled back to within one at halftime, 23-22. The third quarter made the difference for the Rebels as they scored 15 points to open up a lead, while holding the Buffaloes to eight points. South Gray continued outscoring Meade in the fourth, 16-14, to preserve the championship.

Carter Riley led all scorers with 18 points for South Gray, while Aaron Skidmore had 17 and Brady Deges added 12 for the Rebels.

Vance Shewey led the scoring for the Buffaloes with 14 points.

Meade 8; 14; 8; 14; - 44

South Gray 11; 12; 15; 16; - 54

Bucklin 44, Hodgeman Co. 36

In the girls championship on Saturday, Bucklin defeated Hodgeman County 44-36.

South Gray 78, Hodgeman Co. 43

To get to the boys’ championship game, South Gray defeated Hodgeman County, 78-43, and Meade defeated South Central, 47-28, both on Friday.

South Gray made quick work of Hodgeman County, scoring 23 points in the first quarter while holding the Longhorns to six points. The Rebels took a 33-18 lead into halftime, then scored 25 points in the third to put the game away.

South Gray’s Carter Riley led the Rebels offensive attack with 24 points, Aaron Skidmore had 15 and Brady Deges added 11 for the Rebels.

Owen Reece led the scoring for the Longhorns with 24 and Conner Ruff added 11 points.

South Gray 23; 13; 25; 17; 78

Hodgeman Co. 6; 12; 18; 7; - 43

Meade 47, South Central 28

Meade’s semifinal game with South Central was a little closer but the Buffaloes still dominated South Central. Meade held South Central to less than 10 points in each of the quarters of the game.

Meade jumped out to a 19-8 lead after the first quarter, and held a 29-16 lead at halftime. The third quarter put the game away for the Buffaloes with a 13-8 advantage.

Meade’s Vance Shewey led all scorers with 16 points and Andrew Martin added 14.

Johnny Robles led the South Central scoring with seven points.

Meade 19; 10; 13; 5; - 47

South Central 8; 8; 8; 4; - 28

Satanta 73, Ashland 55

In consolation games on Saturday for fifth place, the Satanta boys defeated Ashland, 73-55, and the Kiowa County girls defeated Satanta, 52-29.

Satanta’s boys and Ashland played evenly in the first quarter with Satanta having a one point lead going into the second, 11-10. The Indians used a 22 point second quarter to take a 33-20 lead into halftime. Ashland tried to make a comeback in the fourth quarter, scoring 22 points, but Satanta put 26 on the scoreboard to preserve the victory.

Satanta’s Erier Taranto led all scorers with 21 points and Edwin Rodriguez added 10.

Ashland was led in scoring by Landon McPhail with 18 while Jose Amaya had 12 and Kash McPhail added 11 points.

Satanta 11; 22; 14; 26; - 73

Ashland 10; 10; 13; 22; - 55

Kiowa County 52, Satanta 29

On the girls side, Kiowa County’s defense held Satanta to less than 10 points in each of the quarters to help toward the win. Kiowa County led 31-16 at halftime and stretched the lead to 22 by the end of the third quarter, 43-21.

Kiowa County’s Addi Heinson led all scorers with 17 points and Addison Sherer had 11.

Satanta was led by Anahi Miramontes with 10 points.

Kiowa County 16; 15; 12; 9; - 52

Satanta 7; 9; 5; 8; - 29

Ingalls 49, Minneola 43

In another boys consolation game on Friday, Ingalls defeated Minneola, 49-43, in overtime.

Ingalls took the halftime lead 16-12, but Minneola came back in the third to grab a 31-27 lead going into the fourth. The Bulldogs outscored Minneola, 16-14 in the fourth to tie the score at 43 at the end of regulation.

In overtime, Ingalls took control of the game, scoring six points while holding Minneola scoreless in the period for the win.

Ingalls 7; 9; 11; 16; 6; - 49

Minneola 5; 7; 19; 12; 0; - 43