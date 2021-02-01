SUBSCRIBE NOW
HIGH SCHOOL SCOREBOARD

Garden City Telegram

BOYS

(Friday)

Holcomb 45, Colby 34

Goodland 26, Lakin 66

Ulysses 88, Hugoton 90

South Gray 78, Hodgeman Co. 43

Meade 47, South Central 28

Minneola 43, Ingalls 49

Bucklin 75, Spearville 36

Pawnee Heights 44, Kiowa Co. 57

(Saturday)

South Gray 54, Meade 44

Satanta 73, Ashland 55

Lakin 58, Texhoma, Okla. 51

Hodgeman Co. 55, South Central 48

GIRLS

(Friday)

Holcomb 49, Colby 53

Dighton 43, Greeley Co. 22

Ulysses 37, Hugoton 85

Scott City 30, Cimarron 52

Syracuse 23, Stanton Co. 34

Fowler 34, Deerfield 13

Goodland 52, Lakin 20

(Saturday)

Satanta 29, Kiowa Co. 52

Bucklin 44, Hodgeman Co. 36

Spearville 48, South Central 39

ROCKY WELTON INVITATIONAL

(Wrestling Team Scores)

1.  Dodge City, 186.5

2.  Kearney, Neb., 157.5

3.  Goddard, 149.5

4.  Newton, 144.0

5.  Garden City, 140.5

6.  Great Bend, 119.5

7.  Scottsbluff, Neb., 108.0

8.  Valley Center, 96.5