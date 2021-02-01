HIGH SCHOOL SCOREBOARD
BOYS
(Friday)
Holcomb 45, Colby 34
Goodland 26, Lakin 66
Ulysses 88, Hugoton 90
South Gray 78, Hodgeman Co. 43
Meade 47, South Central 28
Minneola 43, Ingalls 49
Bucklin 75, Spearville 36
Pawnee Heights 44, Kiowa Co. 57
(Saturday)
South Gray 54, Meade 44
Satanta 73, Ashland 55
Lakin 58, Texhoma, Okla. 51
Hodgeman Co. 55, South Central 48
GIRLS
(Friday)
Holcomb 49, Colby 53
Dighton 43, Greeley Co. 22
Ulysses 37, Hugoton 85
Scott City 30, Cimarron 52
Syracuse 23, Stanton Co. 34
Fowler 34, Deerfield 13
Goodland 52, Lakin 20
(Saturday)
Satanta 29, Kiowa Co. 52
Bucklin 44, Hodgeman Co. 36
Spearville 48, South Central 39
ROCKY WELTON INVITATIONAL
(Wrestling Team Scores)
1. Dodge City, 186.5
2. Kearney, Neb., 157.5
3. Goddard, 149.5
4. Newton, 144.0
5. Garden City, 140.5
6. Great Bend, 119.5
7. Scottsbluff, Neb., 108.0
8. Valley Center, 96.5