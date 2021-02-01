GCCC women blow out Sterling JV, 72-41

GCCC Sports Information Services

Antwain Scales has proven he can win on any level. And Wednesday night was a glimpse into what appears to be a promising future, albeit after a rocky start. 72 hours later, his team didn't leave anything to chance, eventually blowing out an inferior opponent.

Kealani Neves scored 17 points, Donetria McGee dropped in 12, and Garden City roared past Sterling College 72-41 Saturday afternoon at Conestoga Arena.

"I know we got the win, but I felt like we played down to our competition," Head Coach Antwain Scales said afterwards. "We kind of took it as a day where we could take some plays off, and we can't operate like that."

After a slow start, the Broncbusters took command for good. Justis Odom and Donetria McGee hit consecutive layups, Neves drilled a pair of triples, and the Broncbusters used a 12-0 surge to build an 11-point cushion. Moments later, Aerihna Afoa swished back-to-back treys, Ariyanna Hall sliced to the rim, and Neves dialed up another long ball, putting Garden City in front 41-16 with 4:12 left in the half. It was all part of a 31-point second quarter where the Broncbusters shot 9-of-17 from the field (53 percent) while limiting Sterling to just 4-of-14 (29 percent).

"Our guards need to dictate the tempo," Scales added. "We can't pick and choose when we want to make a run. That's not championship basketball."

In the third, Garden City couldn't find any rhythm. They missed on 13 of their 15 shots and scored just five points. But they got things together in the fourth, and by the time Zariyah Washington hit a 15-footer, the Broncbusters had their largest lead of the game, 72-36 with 2:17 to play.

"We want to win a championship; that's what we've stated from the start," Scales explained. "So, our effort just has to be better."

Afoa, who hit the game-winning triple on Wednesday night, scored 11 points in 18 minutes off the bench. Elisabeth Matas-Martin had a team-best three steals, and Hall finished with nine points on 4-of-7 from the field.

Sterling JV 8; 14; 12; 7; - 41

Garden City 19; 31; 5; 17; - 72

Garden City will be in action next at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, when they host Coffeyville.