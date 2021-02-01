Dominguez, Lopez claim titles for Buffaloes

Erick Dominguez and Sebastian Lopez each claimed a division championship Saturday to help Garden City High School’s wrestling team to a fifth-place finish as a team in the Rocky Welton Invitational at GCHS.

With the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual tournament took on a different look this year. What normally would b a two-day tournament with over 20 teams, has been reduced to a one-day event with only eight teams. It still used a bracket format.

Lopez’ championship match at 285-pounds proved to be one of the most intense matches in the finals. The Buffalo faced Newton’s Rio Gomez in an evenly matched bout. The wrestlers finished 0-0 at the end of regulation, sending the final match of the tournament to overtime. After multiple overtime periods, Lopez was able to gain an escape, and the victory and title, 1-0.

Lopez began the day with a win by fall over Dodge City’s Edgar Hernandez and grabbed a win by fall in the semifinals over Newton’s Jackson Marler.

At 138-pounds, Dominguez began with a technical fall, 17-2, over Ethan Kowalek of Kearney, Neb. He then won by fall over Dodge City’s Edwin Estrada in the semifinals. The Buffalo faced Great Bend’s Wyatt Weber in the finals and won a 5-1 decision for the championship.

Josh Janas, wrestling at 160-pounds, finished in second place for GCHS. He opened with a win by fall over Newton’s Benjamin Reyes then followed it up with a semifinal win by fall over Valley Center’s Easton Boone. In the finals, Janas faced Dodge City’s Marcelino Otero but lost by fall to finish in second place.

Along with Dominguez in the 138-pounds class, teammate Sebastian Rodriguez claimed a third-place finish. He opened with an injury win over Goddard’s Carson Wall, but then dropped a match by fall to Great Bend’s Wyatt Weber. In the third-place match, Rodriguez won a 3-2 decision over Dodge City’s Edwin Estrada for third.

At 145-pounds, GCHS’ Steven Sellers finished in third place. He began the meet with a win by fall over Newton’s Tjaden Simmons, then lost a 15-8 decision to Dodge City’s Rudy Hernandez. Sellers then defeated teammate Salvador Barintas by decision, 3-2. In the third-place match, Sellers again won by fall over Newton’s Simmons.

Garden City’s Alan Chairez finished in third place in the 182-pound class. He started with a win by fall over Newton’s Brody Harper. In the semifinals, Chairez lost by fall to Great Bend’s Scott Heilman.

In the third-place match, he won a 6-4 decision over Dodge City’s Josh Gonzales.

In the 170-pounds division, GCHS’ Ben Dunlap finished in fourth place. Dunlap began with a 9-4 decision over Newton’s Clayton Smith. He then lost by fall to Goddard’s Nolan Craine, but bounced back for a 9-4 decision victory over Valley Center’s Trynten Flores. In the third-place match, Dunlap lost by fall to Tate Kuchera of Kearney, Neb.

At 113-pounds, Garden City’s Angel Bustos Bravo claimed a fifth-place finish. He started with a loss by fall to Javen Castro of Scottsbluff, Neb., then bounced back with an injury win over Valley Center’s Hunter Hoffman. Bravo then lost by fall to Goddard’s Jayden Miller, then in the fifth-place match, he won by fall over Dodge City’s Raymond Hernandez.

In 145-pounds, GCHS’ Salvador Barintas finish in fifth place. He lost his opening round match in a 5-3 decision to Beau Hostler of Kearney, Neb., then receive a bye in the first consolation round. Barintas then lost a 3-2 decision to teammate Steven Sellers before winning by fall over Valley Center’s Adrian Smith for fifth.

Colin Kleysteuber finished in fifth place for the Buffaloes in the 152-pounds division. He opened with a 7-4 decision loss to Frankie Trevino of Scottsbluff, Neb., then won by fall over Valley Center’s Cameron Bowyer. Kleysteuber lost a major decision to Gage Ferguson of Kearney, Neb. He then won by injury over Trevino of Scottsbluff, Neb. for fifth.

In the 195-pound class, GCHS’ Sergio Garcia finished the day in fifth place. He opened with a loss by fall to Great Bend’s Keyvan Schroder then received a bye for the first round of the consolation bracket. Garcia dropped a 9-3 decision to Valley Center’s Kyler Palmer before winning a major decision, 12-3, over Justin Ahlers of Scottsbluff, Neb., for fifth.

Garden City’s Isaiah Barrett finished the day in fifth place in the 220-pounds division. He had a first-round bye, then lost by fall to Dodge City’s Santonio Turner. Barrett then lost a 9-6 decision to Valley Center’s Hunter Slay before receiving a bye in the fifth-place match.

In the 106-pounds competition, GCHS’ Julius Medina finished in sixth place. He lost his opening match by fall to Joy Cansco of Scottsbluff, Neb. He then won a 13-6 decision over Dodge City’s Dylan Wainscott before dropping a match by fall to Goddard’s Levi Glover. In the fifth-place match, Medina lost by fall to Valley Center’s Jett Schwartz.

At 120-pounds, the Buffaloes Dakota Smith placed sixth in the division. He lost a 2-1 decision to Ethan Lawrence of Kearney, Neb., then received a bye in the first round of the consolation bracket. Smith then lost by fall to Dodge City’s Frio Vontress and dropped the fifth-place match to Great Bend’s Robby Gutierrez by fall.

Chris Brahmbhatt, wrestling at 132-pounds for GCHS, dropped his first match by fall to Great Bend’s Austin Moore, then received a first-round bye in the consolation bracket. He then lost a 6-0 decision to Mason Wagner of Scottsbluff, Neb., and lost the fifth-place match by fall to Great Bend’s Moore.

At 160-pounds, GCHS’ Alonso Marquez finished in sixth place. He lost by fall to Dodge City’s Marcelino Ortero, then claimed a major decision, 10-2, over Jacob Ransdell of Kearney, Neb. He then lost a 6-3 decision to Valley Center’s Easton Boone and then lost the fifth-place match by fall to Great Bend’s Matthew Johnson.

In the 106-pounds division, Garden City’s Gael Terrazas finished in seventh place. He lost by fall to Goddard’s Levi Glover, then dropped a 10-8 decision to Valley Center’s Jett Schwartz. H the won an 8-4 decision over Dodge City’s Dylan Wainscott for seventh.

At 113-pounds, GCHS’ Joel Contreras finished the day in seventh place. He lost by fall to Goddard’s Jayden Miller then lost a 4-0 decision to Dodge City’s Raymond Hernandez. He received a forfeit in the seventh-place match.

Garden City’s Sammy Perez, wrestling at 120-pounds, finished in seventh place. He lost by fall to Dodge City’s Frio Vontress then lost by fall to Goddard’s Daniel Helmers. Perez got a bye in the seventh-place match.

In the 152-pound class, Ean McDermott finished in eighth place. He lost by fall to Goddard’s Jace Fisher, then lost by fall to Newton’s Spencer Stinmetz. He then forfeited to Valley Center’s Cameron Bowyer.

Dodge City won the team event with 186.5 points, Kearney, Neb., finished second with 157.5 and Goddard had 149.5 points for third place.

Prior to Saturday’s Welton Invite, Garden City held a dual with Scottsbluff, Neb., on Friday night. The Buffaloes won the dual, 42-36.

106 - Scottsbluff’s Joy Canseco won by fall over GCHS’ Julius Medina.

113 - Scottsbluff’s Navn Castro won by fall over GCHS’ Joel Contreras.

120 - GCHS’ Dakota Smith won by forfeit.

126 - Scottsbluff’s Paul Garcia won a 10-3 decision over GCHS’ Ryan Heiman.

132 - Scottsbluff’s Mason Wagner won by fall over GCHS’ Chris Brahmbhatt.

138 - GCHS’ Erick Dominguez won by forfeit.

145 - GCHS’ Steven Sellers won by forfeit.

152 - Scottsbluff’s Frankie Trevino won a 6-5 decision over GCHS’ Colin Kleysteuber.

160 - GCHS’ Josh Janas won by fall over Scottsbluff’s Josiah Mobley.

170 - Scottsbluff’s Jayce Wilkinson won by fall over GCHS’ Ben Dunlap.

182 - GCHS’ Alan Chairez won by forfeit.

195 - Scottsbluff’s Justin Ahlers won by fall over Sergio Garcia.

220 - GCHS’ Isaiah Barrett won by fall over Scottsbluff’s Trenton Jenkins.

285 - GCHS’ Sebastian Lopez won by forfeit.

Garden City will be back in action at 6 p.m. on Thursday with a home dual against Hays.