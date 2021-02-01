Dighton girls, Lakin boys post wins

In regularly scheduled basketball games over the weekend, both the Dighton girls and Lakin boys claimed victories.

Dighton Girls 43, Greeley Co. 22

The Dighton girls travelled to Tribune Friday and brought home a 43-22 win over Greeley County.

Both teams started the game cold offensively in the first half, tied at 6-6 after the first quarter, and Dighton taking the slight advantage at halftime, 14-12.

The Hornets allowed the Jackrabbits to only score three points in the third, while the Dighton offense cam to life, scoring 12 points, for a 26-15 lead going into the final quarter. Dighton saved its best quarter until the fourth, outscoring the Jackrabbits 17-7 for the win.

The Hornets’ Makanzie Doris led all scorers with 12 points.

Greeley County was led by Myla Reynolds with eight points.

Dighton 6; 8; 12; 17; - 43

Greeley Co. 6; 6; 3; 7; - 22

Goodland 26, Lakin Boys 66

The Lakin boys hosted Goodland on Friday and routed the Cowboys, 66-26.

The Broncs’ defense held Goodland to seven points or less in each of the quarters in the first half, while Lakin’s offense scored 16 in the first and 22 in the second, taking a 38-12 lead into halftime.

Lakin cruised through the second half for the victory.

The Broncs’ Servando Gonzales led all scorers with 14 points, Allen Martinez had 12 and Aron Pinter added 11 points.

Brennan Brumbaugh led Goodland with eight points.

Goodland 5; 7; 10; 4; - 26

Lakin 16; 22; 20; 8; - 66

Texhoma, Okla., 51, Lakin Boys 58

Lakin’s boys squad travelled to Elkhart on Saturday to face Texhoma, Okla., at a neutral site midway for both schools, and brought home a 58-51 win.

The Broncs jumped out to an early led, 18-13 after the first quarter, but Texhoma fought back in the second to pull within two at halftime, 32-30.

Lakin extended its lead to three going into the fourth, and used a 10-6 quarter to seal the win.

Hunter Davis led the scoring for the Broncs with 20 points while Allen Martinez added 13.

Texhoma’s Jose Hernandez led all scorers with 26 points.

Texhoma 13; 17; 15; 6; - 51

Lakin 18; 14; 16; 10; - 58