SPIAA continues in Dodge City

The Southern Plains-Iroquois Athletic Association is holding its league tournament in Dodge City this week at the United Wireless Arena. Thursday was full of girls games with consolation matchups and semifinal games.

Ingalls 29, South Gray 49

South Gray made quick work of Ingalls, 49-29, in a consolation game.

The Rebels took the early lead, 12-6 after one quarter, and didn’t look back. At halftime, South Gray led 28-16, but used the third quarter to put the game away. The Rebels’ defensive pressure held the Bulldogs to three points in the quarter, while its offense added 14 points to its total, for a 42-19 advantage going into the fourth sealing the win.

South Gray’s Attison Clark led all scorers with 15 points.

Regan Ast led Ingalls’ scoring with 12 points.

Ingalls;6;10;3;10;—;29

South Gray;12;16;14;7;—;49

Minneola 46, Satanta 31

Minneola defeated Satanta in a consolation game Thursday, 46-31.

Minneola’s defensive pressure held Satanta to only 11 points in the first half, six points in the first quarter and five in the second, while scoring 29 in the first half. Satanta was held to six points again in the third quarter to give Minneola the victory.

Satanta’s Sicelly Jackson led the scoring for the Indians with 10 points.

Minneola was led in scoring by Madison Denison with 16 points while teammate Mia Miramontes added 10.

Satanta;6;5;6;14;—;31

Minneola;13;16;14;3;—;46

Meade 47, Pawnee Heights 51

Pawnee Heights cam away with a 51-47 win over Meade on Thursday in a consolation matchup.

Pawnee Heights took the early lead and led 28-22 at halftime, but the third quarter was all Meade. The Buffaloes held Pawnee Heights scoreless in the quarter to fight back and take the lead going into the fourth 36-28. Pawnee Heights kept its best offensive quarter of the game until the fourth, scoring 23 points to Mead’s 11 for the win.

Kylin Rudzik led the scoring for Meade with 11 points and Kyra Shewey added 10.

Pawnee Heights was led by Olivia Hands with 18 points while teammate Jaden Carlson had 12.

Meade;9;13;14;11;—;47

Pawnee Heights;12;16;0;23;—;51

In the girls semifinal matchups in the tournament, Bucklin defeated South Central, 36-35, and Hodgeman County downed Spearville, 48-41. The finals for the tournament are on Saturday.