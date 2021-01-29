Garden City High School wrestling goes 1-1 on the road

Garden City High School’s wrestling teams have been on the road this week with mixed results in trips to Ulysses on Thursday and Great Bend on Tuesday.

At Ulysses, the GCHS boys pinned the Tigers 60-15.

106 — GCHS’s Julius Medina won by forfeit.

113 — GCHS’s Joel Contreras won by forfeit.

120 — Ulysses’ Quentin Pauda won by fall over GCHS’ Dakota Smith.

126 — GCHS’ Ryan Heiman won by major decision, 14-2, over UHS’ Jonathan Lara.

132 — Ulysses’ Dominic Eddie won by fall over Garden City’s Chris Brahmbhatt.

138 — GCHS’ Erick Dominguez won by fall over UHS’ Koby Salas.

145 — GCHS’ Steven Sellers won by fall over Ulysses’ Eli Anguiano.

152 — GCHS’ Colin Kleystuber won by major decision, 15-5, over UHS’ Kaleb Jaquez.

160 — GCHS’ Josh Janas won by forfeit.

170 — GCHS’ Ben Dunlap won by major decision, 12-4, over UHS’ Aidan Valerio.

182 — Ulysses’ Blake Rodriguez won in sudden victory, 3-1, over GCHS’ Alan Chairez.

195 — GCHS’ Sergio Garcia won by fall over UHS’ Moises Rodriguez.

220 — GCHS’ Isaiah Barrett won by forfeit.

285 — GCHS’ Sebastian Lopez won by fall over UHS’ Gustavo Camacho.

On the girls side, there were only two matches, both at 126-pounds, and Garden City won 12-0.

The Buffaloes’ Belle Hernandez won by fall over the Tigers’ Sahnoa Wilson. GCHS’ Alondra Guzman defeated Ulysses’ Talya Martinz by fall.

At Great Bend, the Garden City boys team lost a heartbreaker to the Panthers, 39-38, in a Western Athletic Conference dual.

106 — GBHS’ Kaden Spragis won by fall over GCHS’ Julius Medina.

113 — GBHS’ Avery Wolf won by fall over GCHS’ Angel Bustos Bravo.

120 — GBHS’ John Szot won a 9-4 decision over GCHS’ Dakota Smith.

126 — GCHS’ Ryan Heiman won by major decision, 11-2, over GBHS’ Robby Gutierrez.

132 — GBHS’ Austin Moore won by fall over GCHS’ Chris Brahmbhatt.

138 — GCHS’ Erick Dominguez won by major decision, 13-5, over GBHS’ Wyatt Weber.

145 — GCHS’ Steven Sellers won by forfeit.

152 — GCHS’ Colin Kleysteuber won by forfeit.

160 — GCHS’ Josh Janas won by fall over GBHS’ Matthew Johnson.

170 — GBHS’ Gage Reimer won by fall over GCHS’ Ben Dunlap.

182 — GBHS’ Scott Heilman won by forfeit.

195 — GBHS’ Keyven Schroeder won by fall over GCHS’ Alan Chairez.

220 — GCHS’ Isaiah Barrett won by forfeit.

285 — GCHS’ Sebastian Lopez won by fall over GBHS’ Blake Davis.

In the girls competition, both teams fielded full teams. The Panthers defeated the Buffaloes, 48-24, in the WAC matchup.

101 — GBHS’ Breckyn Elliott won by fall over GCHS’ Naiema Salazar.

109 — GCHS’ Anahi Cervantes won by fall over GBHS’ Caitlyn White.

115 — GBHS’ Ashlyn Weber won by fall over GCHS’ Kamryn Foster.

120 — GBHS’ Daizy Gomez won by forfeit.

126 — GBHS’ Breanna Ridgeway won by fall over GCHS’ Belle Hernandez.

132 — GCHS’ Anjelina Serrano won by fall over GBHS’ Katie Kuhlman.

138 — GBHS’ Lexi Deines won by fall over GCHS’ Bethanie Cruz.

143 — GBHS’ Sierra Ferguson won by fall over GCHS’ Karime Guzman.

155 — GCHS’ Alondra Guzman won by fall over GBHS’ Taylor Yoder.

170 — GCHS’ Kallista Rhoades won by fall over GBHS’ Adleigh Humberg.

191 — GBHS’ Alyssa Hinderliter won by fall over GCHS’ Lilly Moore.

235 — GBHS’ Dakota Baldwin won by forfeit.

The Garden City boys will be in action at home Saturday for the annual Rocky Welton Invitational. The bracketed tournament will have a different look this year with the COVID-19 pandemic, with less teams and held only on one day.