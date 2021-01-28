South Gray, Meade win opening games

The Southern Plains Iroquois Activities Association held its opening round for boys teams in its league basketball tournament Wednesday at the United Wireless Arena in Dodge City.

South Gray 66, Bucklin 38

South Gray started the game slow but came on strong at the end to claim a 66-38 victory Wednesday over Bucklin.

The Rebels had a 14-9 lead going into the second, but Bucklin closed the gap in the second quarter to only be down by one at halftime, 22-21.

South Gray’s offense came to life in the second half, along with defensive pressure, to rout Bucklin. The Rebels scored 22 points in each of the final two quarters, while holding Bucklin to 10 points in the third and seven in the fourth quarter.

SGHS’ Carter Riley led all scorers with 21 points, while Aaron Skidmore had 18 and Brent Penner added 13 points.

Nathan Bowman led the scoring for Bucklin with 14 points.

Bucklin 9; 12; 10; 7; - 38

South Gray 14; 8; 22; 22; - 66

Meade 52, Spearville 35

Meade jumped out to an early lead and never looked back Wednesday in a 52-35 win over Spearville.

The Buffaloes put 21 points on the scoreboard in the first quarter while holding Spearville to six points, and led 28-16 at halftime. The third quarter proved to be a defensive quarter for Meade, holding Spearville to six points again to seal the win.

The Buffaloes’ Vance Shewey led all scorers with 24 points and Grayden Stapleton added 11.

Logan Hubbell led the scoring for Spearville with 11 points.

Meade 21; 7; 12; 12; - 52

Spearville 6; 10; 6; 13; - 35

In other opening round boys games Wednesday, Hodgeman County knocked off Pawnee Heights 70-37 and South Central defeated Kiowa County 53-49. The tournament continues through Saturday.