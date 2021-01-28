GCHS bowling teams win triangular

Garden City High School’s bowling teams won a home triangular Tuesday at Garden Bowl with Holcomb and Dodge City.

The Buffaloes’ Kaden Whitehurst claimed the boys individual title and Holly Bridges grabbed the girls title.

On the boys side, Garden City finished with four of the top five individual bowlers.

Whitehurst rolled a 637 series for the win, while teammates Jayce Farr took second with a 613; Dionicio Resendiz had a 610 for third place; and Caleb Carr threw a 608 for fourth place.

Dodge City’s Kaden Webb finished fifth with a 582 series.

Other GCHS bowlers, their placing and series score, include: Ty Weilert finished in eighth place with a 531; and Shawn Dreiling took 10th with a 511 series.

Cole Brown led the Holcomb boys team, finishing sixth, with a 578 series. Peyton Kerleski rolled a 565 for seventh place.

Other Holcomb bowlers, their placing and series score, include: Alihiah Rodby finished in 12th with a 467; Khai Cosner in 13th with a 466; Braydon Bastin in 14th with a 450; and Phoenix Anderson in 18th with a 335 series.

Garden City took first place as a team with a series of 2,485 pins, while Holcomb finished second with a 2,112 and Dodge City in third with a 2,056.

In the girls competition, GCHS’ Bridges rolled a 626 series for the individual championship, while teammate Brooke Ptacek took second place with a 566.

Dodge City’s Taylor Lenz finished in third with a 522; Camryn Lenz in fourth with a 521; and Anna Ridgeway rolled a 485 to round out the top five for the Red Demons.

Other GCHS bowlers, their placing and series score, include: Lilly-Ann Leeper finished sixth with a 476 series; Hope Resendiz placed seventh with a 442; Jaelyn Grim took eighth with a 425; and Raleigh Carr placed 11th with a 394.

Gloria Valdez led the Holcomb bowlers with a 376 series, finishing in 13th place.

Other Holcomb bowlers, their placing and series score, include: Bailey Unruh took 14th place with a 356; Ashlynn Senecal in 15th with a 345; Phobie Perkins finished in 16th with a 334; Morgan Goddard took 17th with a 286; and Tabitha Redden in 18th with a 283 series.

The Buffaloes won the triangular with a team series of 2,154 pins, while Dodge City took second with a 1,975 and Holcomb finished in third with an 1,416.

Garden City’s bowling teams will be in Wichita on Saturday for the Great Plains Invitational.