Baylor hands K-State school-record 107-59 loss

By Arne Green

The Salina Journal

Bruce Weber might have thought walking to the Ferrell Center when the team bus broke down would be the worst part of his day.

Then he stepped inside the arena and watched No. 2-ranked Baylor put on a clinic against his Kansas State Wildcats, handing them the worst loss in school history Wednesday night in Waco, Texas.

The Bears controlled the game from the start, putting together a pair of 18-point runs in the first half on the way to a 107-59 victory.

The 48-point loss was one worse than a 68-21 drubbing against Oklahoma on Feb. 19, 1934. It also was the sixth straight setback for the Wildcats and the eighth straight in the Big 12 as they fell to 5-12 with a 1-8 league mark.

Baylor remained unbeaten at 15-0, 8-0 in the conference.

"They kicked our butts again," Weber said. "They made threes. They make threes against everybody, but against us it seems like a lot more than that.

"They share the ball. They had 23 assists. Again, transition points, points off turnovers were a killer for us."

Were they ever. Baylor outscored K-State 34-17 off turnovers and 21-11 on fast breaks, mostly as a result of Wildcats' 21 miscues. The Bears, who shot 57.7%, also knocked down 17 of 28 3-point attempts (60.7%) and 8 of 11 free throws for good measure.

"If we're going to make any progress, I told them to learn from (Baylor)," Weber said. "They share the basketball, they move the basketball, they get a good opportunity for their teammate and they're happy for their teammate, and we just don't do that.

"And we've got to get better at that if we're going to have any progress."

One positive for the Wildcats was the return of freshman point guard Nijel Pack, who had missed the last four games while quarantined with COVID-19. He played 32 minutes, scoring a game-high 11 points with five rebounds and five assists, though he could not change the final outcome.

"He was struggling early. We were going to get him some minutes," Weber said of Pack. "I thought he did a couple of nice things — five assists, one turnover."

Another change, starting big men Davion Bradford and Kaosi Ezeagu side-by-side for the first time, did not pan out and was scrapped fairly early.

"We thought we would just try something different," Weber said. "And we talked about getting it inside.

"We got it inside the first few times and both those guys did not come up with baskets. I just think we get a little impatient. We haven't made threes and then we got back to the threes."

Bradford scored seven points and grabbed three rebounds in 14 minutes, while Ezeagu missed his only shot and had one rebound in 22 minutes. The Wildcats made just 5 of 21 3-point attempts, including a three-quarter court shot by Antonio Gordon that beat the buzzer and cut Baylor's halftime advantage to 54-26.

While Pack was K-State's only double-figure scorer, Baylor had four, led by guard Davion Bradford's career-high 31 points. Bradford, who hit 7 of 9 3-point attempts, also was one of three Bears with five assists.

Macio Teague added 18 points, six rebounds and five assists, while Jared Butler had 13 points, seven rebounds, five assists and three steals for the Bears. Matthew Mayer added 10 points off the bench.

K-State got nine points in just 13 minutes from freshman forward Seryee Lewis, with Luke Kasubke and Antonio Gordon adding eight each.