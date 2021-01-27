Lakin boys, girls handle Sublette

While many area basketball teams returned to their normal schedules after mid-season tournaments last week, some leagues are holding their tournaments this week.

Sublette 49, Lakin boys 86

Winning the Hi-Plains League tournament on Saturday and the short time to recover before the next game didn’t slow the Lakin Broncs boys team down any, as it won a home matchup over Sublette on Tuesday, 86-49.

The first quarter was all the Broncs’ Hunter Davis, as he scored 15 of Lakin’s 28 points, compared to the Larks' 16 points in the quarter. The second quarter was much of the same for Lakin, scoring 30 points, but this time behind the shooting of Jace Bachman, who hit four 3-pointers. The Broncs took a 58-34 lead in to halftime.

Lakin sealed the game in the third, outscoring Sublette 22-8, to cruise to the win.

The Broncs’ Davis led all scorers with 27 points, while Bachman had 17 and Allen Martinez added 10 points. Lakin had 10 players score during the game.

Ryan Garetson led Sublette with 16 points and Tristan Friesen added 13.

Sublette 16; 18; 8; 7; - 49

Lakin 28; 30; 22; 6; - 86

Sublette 24, Lakin girls 54

The Lakin girls used pressure defense to secure a 54-24 home win Tuesday over Sublette.

The Broncs held the Larks to eight points or fewer in each quarter. The Lakin offense scored 17 in the first and 16 points in the second to take a halftime lead of 33-9 to seal the game and rolled through the second half.

Tiana Gonzalez led the Broncs offensively with 12 points and Jaya Esquibel added 10.

Sublette’s Clarissa Webber led all scorers with 15 points.

Sublette 6; 3; 7; 8; - 24

Lakin 17; 16; 15; 6; - 54

Ingalls girls 26, South Central 42

Due to weather conditions Monday, games in the Southern Plains-Iroquois Activities Association tournament were moved back a day.

On Tuesday, the Ingalls girls came up short, 42-26, to South Central in an opening round game of the SPIAA at the United Wireless Arena in Dodge City.

The Bulldogs had a cold night shooting as they never scored more than eight points in a given quarter. South Central, on the other hand, built a 20-13 lead at halftime and extended it to 36-20 after three quarters. Both teams scored six points each in the fourth.

Alexa Lightner led the scoring for Ingalls with 10 points.

South Central’s Kodie Herd led all scorers with 16 points, while Sierra Jellison added 10.

Ingalls 5; 8; 7; 6; - 26

South Central 12; 8; 16; 6; - 42

South Gray girls 25, Hodgeman Co. 37

The South Gray girls faced Hodgeman County on Tuesday and dropped an opening round game of the SPIAA tournament, 37-25, at the United Wireless Arena in Dodge City.

The Longhorns shut down South Gray, keeping the Rebels to less than 10 points per quarter. Although the score was close at halftime, with Hodgeman County holding a 14-9 lead, the Longhorns opened it up in the third to take a 28-15 lead going into the fourth. The Rebels won the scoring battle in the fourth 10-9, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the first-half drought.

Megan Tarn led the scoring for the Rebels with seven points.

Hodgeman County was led by Malynn Bell with 13 points.

South Gray 5; 4; 6; 10; - 25

Hodgeman Co. 12; 2; 14; 9; - 37