GCHS boys swimming wins Hutch meet

A change in plans due to the weather provided good results for the Garden City High School boys swimming team on Tuesday.

The Buffaloes traveled to Hutchinson to compete, instead of going across the state to Topeka, and came away with a team championship.

“The boys did not show up to swim,” GCHS coach Brian Watkins said. “All the events added times and we lost some events we should have won. I think they just had other things on their minds other than swimming.”

Garden City did take first place in four events on the day.

In the 100 butterfly, Connor Cupp took the title with a 58:13. Teammate Brody Hoff finished in fifth place with a 1:10.76.

Devin Chappel swam the 500 freestyle in 5:25.52 to claim first place, while Kaleb Reagle clocked a 6:21.27 for fourth place.

Kobe Otero grabbed a first-place finish in the 100 backstroke. He swam the event in 59.14.

The 400 freestyle relay team also won the event with a time of 3:35.65. Tuesday’s team was made up of Kobe Ortero, Cupp, Jeremiah Bunce and Chappel. The Buffalo team of Alec Erskin, Aedryc Ortiz, Hoff and Carl Bors claimed fourth place in the race with a 4:09.59.

“Andover beat us at Wichita Heights by a pretty big margin, so coming back to beat them was pretty awesome,” Watkins said.

The 200 medley relay team, Kaleb Otero, Kobe Otero, Cupp and Evan Gurrola, finished second with a time of 1:54.88. Garden City’s other entry in the event, made up of Erskin, Rory James, Hoff and Emilio Arteaga, swam a 2:09.12 for fourth place.

Chappel grabbed a second-place finish in the 200 freestyle with a time of 1:55.09. Reagle swam the event in 2:17.82 for fifth place.

Kobe Otero finished second in the 50 freestyle with a time of 23.75, while Ashton James swam a 26.87 for fourth. Gurrola finished in fifth place with a 27.01.

Bunce took second in the 100 freestyle for the Buffaloes with a time of 56.33.

In the 100 breaststroke, Cupp finished second with a time of 1:07.81.

The 200 freestyle relay team of Kaleb Otero, Rory James, Chappel and Bunce swam the event in 1:43.44 for second place. Finishing fourth in the event was the GCHS team of Carl Bors, Ashton James, Hoff and Gurrola with a time of 1:53.55.

In the 200 IM, Bunce swam the event in 2:25.05 for a third-place finish. Erskin placed fourth in the event with a 2:29.21.

“We have a meet Thursday that we plan to stack a couple of events to try for some better placement in the state,” Watkins said. “We don’t have a lot of meets left to get good times, so we’re hoping for a couple on Thursday.”

Garden City will host a meet at 4 p.m. Thursday at the Garden City Family YMCA.