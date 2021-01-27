Buffaloes win two at home over Ulysses

The number 62 was a popular number at Garden City High School on Tuesday night.

It was the number of points that the boys and girls teams each scored in their wins over Ulysses. The girls won 62-31, and the boys victory came with a 62-42 final.

In the girls’ rout, the Buffaloes jumped out to an early lead in the game, 22-8, as Aileen Becerril hit three 3-pointers. Many of the points were a result of defensive pressure and Tiger turnovers. By halftime, the Buffaloes were cruising to the win, 35-14.

Defensive pressure continued in the third by Garden City, holding Ulysses to six points. Garden City, led by a trio of 3-pointers by Julie Calzonetti, racked up 20 points in the quarter.

The Buffaloes’ Keyhana Turner led all scorers with 14 points, while Becerril added 11. Garden City had 10 players put points on the scoreboard in the game.

Ulysses’ Cami Kenny led the Tigers with 10 points.

Garden City’s defense held Ulysses to fewer than 10 points in three of the four quarters.

The Buffaloes now have an overall record of 8-1 and are ranked 10th in the state in Class 6A.

Ulysses 8; 6; 6; 11; - 31

GCHS 22; 13; 20; 7; - 62

On the boys side, Garden City started the game slowly offensively, not scoring its first basket until the 4:22 mark in the first quarter. The Buffaloes’ defense held the Tigers to only five points in the first quarter and four in the second, as the GCHS offense came to life, scoring 12 in the first and 24 in the second to take a 36-9 lead into halftime. That lack of scoring by Ulysses in the first half doomed the Tigers, as they scored 33 points in the second half, while GCHS added 26 to their score.

Garden City’s scoring was led by Tae Rosales with 13 points, including three 3-pointers in the first half. Chris Grant and Caleb Wiese each had 10 points toward the victory. The Buffaloes had nine players contribute points in the game.

Ulysses’ Aaron Galindo led all scorers with 16 points.

Garden City now has an overall record of 5-4.

Ulysses 5; 4; 13; 20; - 42

GCHS 12; 24; 10; 16; - 62

The Garden City teams will be back in action on Tuesday, when they host Western Athletic Conference rival Dodge City. The girls game is set to begin at 6 p.m. and the boys will follow at 7:45 p.m.