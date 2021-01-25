Wilborn qualifies for indoor nationals

GCCC Sports Information Services

TOPEKA - Diondra Wilborn became the first Broncbuster to punch her ticket to Indoor Nationals-highlighting a big day at the Washburn All-Kansas Invite on Saturday at Washburn University.

The freshman clocked a time of 9.05 seconds in the 60-meter hurdle prelims; then improved her time with a second-place finish in the finals by setting a new personal best time of nine seconds flat.

"I am very proud of her for accomplishing such a feat this early in her college career," Head Coach Emmett Statzer said. "She puts a lot of work in during training to perfect the race, and I'm glad to see its starting to pay off."

Wilborn wasn't the only who showed promise on Saturday. Freshman Erica Davis had a strong showing in the 200-meter dash, sprinting a personal-best 26.63 seconds; good for sixth overall. Teammate Bethany Schupman made her debut in the 400 meters, finishing with a time of a 1:09.35, and Amethyst Thomas, who signed last year to play basketball, took fourth in the shot put with a pr of 8.85 meters. As a team, Garden City came in sixth.

On the men’s side of the meet, In the field, Jalen Jackson and Fabian Nava finished sixth and seventh respectively in the men's long jump (6.44 ad 6.26 meters), while Cameron Collins took home seventh in the triple jump with a season-best mark of 11.67 meters.

On the track, Jose Ruiz ran a personal best mile (4:59.56) followed by teammate Luis Lozano (5:09.97). Meantime, Angel Ayala posted a time of 2:04.68 in a challenging 800-meter field.

"These boys all had a very productive day, and I give them kudos for their big performances," Head Coach Emmett Statzer said.

Debonaire Williams set a new personal best in the shot put (10.55 meters), while former Holcomb High School star, Isaiah Armstrong won his preliminary heat in the 400-meter dash (52.18 seconds). Jereun Wagner recorded a personal best time in the 200 meters (22.82) before posting a time of a 7.20 seconds in the 60 meter-dash. And the 4x400 team of Matiyron Easley, Angel Ayala, Armstrong, and Williams) clocked a season-best time of 3:35.29.

The Broncbusters return to action on Sunday, Jan. 31 at Pittsburg State.