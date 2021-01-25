Garden City Telegram

TUESDAY, JAN. 26

Basketball: 6 p.m., Girls, Ulysses at GCHS, Hugoton at Scott City, Dighton at Otis-Bison,; 7:30 p.m., Boys, Ulysses at GCHS, Hugoton at Scott City, Dighton at Otis-Bison; SPIAA league tourney.

Wrestling: 5 p.m., GCHS at Great Bend.

Bowling: Dodge City at GCHS.

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 27

Basketball: 5:30 p.m., Garden City C.C. Women at Cowley County; 7:30 p.m., Garden City Men at Cowley County; SPIAA league tourney.

THURSDAY, JAN. 28

Basketball: SPIAA league tourney - girls semifinals.

FRIDAY, JAN. 29

Wrestling: Rocky Welton Invitational at GCHS; 7 p.m., Scottsbluff, Neb. at GCHS boys, dual.

Basketball: 6 p.m., Girls, Holcomb at Colby, Ulysses at Hugoton, Scott City at Cimarron, Dighton at Greeley County, Syracuse at Stanton County; 7:30 p.m., Boys, Holcomb at Colby, Ulysses at Hugoton, Scott City at Cimarron, Dighton at Greeley County, Syracuse at Stanton County; SPIAA league tourney -boys semifinals.

Volleyball: 7 p.m., Garden City C.C. at Odessa College.

SATURDAY, JAN. 30

Wrestling: Rocky Welton Invitational at GCHS.

Bowling: GCHS at Great Plains Invite, Wichita.

Swimming: GCHS at Wichita Swim Club meet.

Basketball: SPIAA league tourney - finals; 2 p.m., Sterling JV at Garden City C.C. Women; 4 p.m., Clarendon College at Garden City C.C. Men.

Volleyball: 1 p.m., Garden City C.C. at Hill College.

SUNDAY, JAN. 31

Track: Garden City C.C. at Pittsburg State.