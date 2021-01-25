SPIAA holds play-in games for tourney

The Southern Plains-Iraquouis Activities Association held play-in basketball games Friday and Saturday for its league tournament this week.

Satanta Boys 50, Kiowa Co. 52

The Satanta boys faced Kiowa County on Saturday and came up short, 52-50.

The teams played evenly the first quarter, 16-16, but a five point second quarter set the Indians back and put them down 10 at halftime.

Satanta fought back in the second half, winning the third quarter 17-10, to pull within 3 points. The fourth proved to only be a one point difference, giving Kiowa County the win by two points.

Christian Ramirez led the scoring for Satanta with 12 points.

Kiowa County was led by Brady Deterding with 18, while Caydan Pore and James Brack each had 12 points.

Satanta 16; 5; 17; 12; - 50

Kiowa Co. 16; 15; 10; 11; - 52

Ingalls Boys 40, Spearville 42

The Ingalls boys team dropped a play-in game to the league tournament Saturday to Spearville, 42-40.

The Bulldogs had the lead through the first half, 19-14 at halftime, but Spearville won the second half. The Lancers outscored Ingalls 28-21 in the second half for the win.

Ingalls’ Layton Simon had 12 points in the game and Tate Davis added 10.

Spearville’s Joshua Cox had 13 points and Kolten Bennett had 10.

Ingalls 11; 8; 8; 13; - 40

Spearville 7; 7; 11; 17; - 42

Satanta Girls 25, Hodgeman Co. 50

The Satanta girls couldn’t match up with Hodgeman County, dropping a league play-in game Friday, 50-25.

Satanta had the lead after the first quarter, 8-6, but Hodgeman County’s offense came to life in the final there quarters of the game for the win, while it’s defense shut down the Indians, not allowing Satanta to score more than the opening quarter’s eight points the rest of the game.

Ella Burrows led the scoring for Satanta with 11 points.

Hodgeman County’s offense was led by Colette Pelton with 13 points as teammates Kaylee James had 12 and Malynn Beil had 11 points.

Satanta 8; 7; 3; 7; - 25

Hodgeman Co. 6; 12; 18; 14; - 50

Meade Girls 47, Kiowa Co. 50

The Meade girls dropped a play-in game Friday to Kiowa County, 50-47, for the league tournament.

Kiowa County took the lead after the first 18-11, then shutdown Meade in the second quarter, allowing only three points and taking a 28-14 lead into halftime. The Buffaloes mounted a comeback in the fourth quarter, outscoring Kiowa County 17-9, but ran out of clock to complete the comeback.

Meade’s Allie Miller scored 13 points in the game and Kyra Shewey added 11.

Addison Sherer led the Kiowa County scoring with 13.

Meade 11; 3; 16; 17; - 47

Kiowa Co. 18- 10; 13; 9; - 50