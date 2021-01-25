Hugoton boys, girls win titles in Sterling Invitational

The Hugoton High School boys and girls basketball teams both brought home championship titles Friday in the Sterling Invitational.

Hugoton boys top Hutch Trinity, 73-60

In the boys' title game, the Eagles defeated Hutchinson-Trinity, 73-60.

The Celtics took the early led 17-16 after the first quarter and led by six midway through the second. A 20-point quarter by Hugoton was up by six at halftime, 36-30.

A strong third quarter for the Eagles, scoring 18 points and holding Trinty to 12 gave Hugoton a 54-42 lead going into the fourth. Both teams kept pace with each other in the fourth, with Hugoton having the advantage 19-18 to seal the victory.

During the game, the score was tied four times and there were nine lead changes.

Hugoton’s Sawyer Harper led all scorers with 24 points, Jayce Korf had 21 and Ryle Riddlesperger added 16 points. All seven of Hugoton’s players contributed points on the scoreboard during the game.

Hutchinson-Trinity was led in scoring by Lucas Hammeke with 22 and Evan Remarriages had 16 points.

Hutchinson Trinity;17;13;12;18;—;60

Hugoton;16;20;18;19;—;73

Hugoton girls defeat Sterling, 65-44

The Hugoton girls defeated Sterling in the girls championship game, 65-44, behind the shooting of Gianna Vos.

The Eagles took a small lead after the first quarter, 15-13, but shut down the Black Bears’ offense in the second, only allowing nine points. The Hugoton offense responded with 17 points in the quarter, taking a 32-22 lead into halftime, and setting the stage for the second half.

Hugoton kept the lead the rest of the game, holding Sterling to nine points in the fourth quarter to claim the win with a 19-point final quarter.

Vos led the Hugoton offensive attack with 28 points, and led all scorers in the game. Mikyn Hamlin had 16 and Summya Adigun added 10 points for the Eagles.

Sterling’s Sadie Beagley led the Black Bears’ scoring with 16 while Bennie Horsch had 11 points.

Hugoton;15;17;14;19;—;65

Sterling;13;9;13;9;—;44

Scott City girls fall to Smoky Valley, 32-31

The Scott City girls lost a heartbreaker Friday to Smoky Valley, 32-31, in the third-place game of the Sterling Invitational.

At the end fo the first half, it looks as though the Vikings were in charge of the game, 25-16. Scott City had other ideas coming out of the locker room in the third quarter. The Beavers defense tightened and held Smoky Valley to two points, while the offense had 13, giving Scott City a 29-27 lead heading into the final quarter. Both teams went cold in the fourth, however, as the Beavers could only score two points while the Vikings managed five to take the win.

The score was tied twice in the game, and there were five lead changes.

Scott City’s Brooke Strine led the scoring for the Beavers with 12 points

Ellie Brumbaugh led Smoky Valley with 11 points.

Scott City;12;4;13;2;—;31

Smoky Valley;17;8;2;5;—;32

Scott City boys fall to SE Saline, 56-16

Scott City’s boys squad faced Southeast of Saline in the boys’ fifth-place game and came up short, 56-16.

The Beavers’ offense was cold throughout the game, being held to less than 10 points each quarter, and not scoring in the second.

Gus Hawkins led the scoring for Scott City with four points.

Naka Morrical-Palmer led Southeast of Saline's scoring with 15 and Jaxson Gebhardt with 12 points.

Scott City;4;0;8;4;—;16

SE of Saline;18;18;11;9;—;56