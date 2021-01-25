HPL crowns champions Saturday

The Hi-Plains League held its annual mid-season league tournament last week, with the semifinals and championship games being played at Syracuse. The Lakin boys and Elkhart girls claimed the tournament titles.

Lakin 72, Southwestern Heights 43

The Lakin boys rolled to a 72-43 win over Southwestern Heights Saturday for the championship.

The Broncs held the Mustangs to less than 10 points in each of the first half quarters, while the Lakin offense poured in the points. LHS scored 20 in the first and 26 in the second quarter to take a 46-17 lead into halftime. Lakin cruised through the second half for the victory.

The Broncs’ Hunter Davis led all scorers with 19 points while teammates Allen Martinez had 18 and Connor Hudson added 11 points.

Colby Louderback led Southwestern Heights with 15 points.

Lakin 20; 26; 9; 17; - 72

Southwestern Heights 9; 8; 10; 16; - 43

Elkhart 59, Lakin 49

In the girls championship, Elkhart made quick work of Lakin to take the title with a 59-49 win.

The first half decided the game for the Wildcats as they held Lakin to less than 10 points in each of quarters, to take a 28-15 lead into halftime.

The Broncs mounted a comeback in the second half, scoring 18 points in the third and 16 in the fourth. The first half came back to haunt Lakin as Elkhart scored 13 in the third and finished off the final quarter with 18 points for the win.

Lakin’s Jaya Esquibel led all scorers with 21 points and Talyn Beltran added 11 for the Broncs.

Chevelle Ralstin and Carrie Runkle led the scoring for Elkhart, each scoring 20 points.

Lakin 9; 6; 18; 16; - 49

Elkhart 17; 11; 13; 18; - 59

Syracuse 68, Sublette 54

Syracuse and Sublette boys’ teams squared off in the third-place game for the HPL tournament Saturday with Syracuse coming out on top, 68-54.

The Bulldogs came out on fire, scoring 24 points in the first quarter while holding Sublette to 10. After a lackluster second quarter, Syracuse led at halftime 31-21.

The third quarter belonged to the Bulldog offense again, this time scoring 22 points while holding Sublette to 12. The Larks did mount a comeback in the fourth, outscoring Syracuse 21-15, but it was too little, too late.

Syracuse’s Joe Mitchell led all scorers with 19 points while Kyler Keller had 17 and Austin Plunkett added 14 points.

Miguel Hernandez led the Larks with 12 points.

Sublette 10; 11; 12; 21; - 54

Syracuse 24; 7; 22; 15; - 68

Stanton County 45, Syracuse 23

In the third-place girls' matchup on Saturday, Stanton County handled Syracuse, 45-23.

The Trojans held Syracuse to less than 10 points a quarter through each of the game’s quarters. Stanton County built a 20-12 lead at halftime and extended it through the second half for the win.

Adyson Scott led the scoring for Stanton County with 13 points.

Yaya Moreno topped the scoring for Syracuse with seven points.

Stanton Co. 10; 10; 10; 15; - 45

Syracuse 5; 7; 2; 9; - 23

Wichita County 63, Elkhart 49

The Wichita County boys faced off with Elkhart on Saturday in a consolation game in the HPL tournament and came up with a win, 63-49.

Elkhart opened up an early lead, 11-8, after the first quarter, but the Indians came back in the second to take a 23-20 advantage into halftime. A 23-point third quarter gave Wichita County the point spread it needed to take the game.

Wichita County’s Manuel Chavez led all scorers with 21 points and teammate Kayde Rietzke added 14.

Elkhart’s scoring was led by Kate Raltim with 13 points.

Elkhart 11; 9; 11; 18; - 49

Wichita Co. 8; 15; 23; 17; - 63

Wichita County 55, Southwestern Heights 44

Wichita County’s girls team and Southwestern Heights played in a consolation game in the HPL tournament on Saturday, with Wichita County being victorious, 55-44.

The Indians started with a lead after the first quarter, 10-6, and gradually extended the lead through the game. Wichita County had a 29-14 halftime lead and spread it out to 18 by the end of three quarters, 40-22. The Mustangs did make a comeback in the fourth, outscoring the Indians 22-15, but ran out of clock.

Wichita County’s Amelia Koehn led all scorers with 18 points, Ally Wiggs had 15 and Kyra Case added 10 points.

Dianna Olivera led the scoring for Southwestern Heights with 12 points.

Wichita Co. 10; 19; 11; 15; - 55

Southwestern Heights 6; 8; 8; 22; - 44

Lakin 63, Sublette 30

In a boys semifinal game on Friday, Lakin handled Sublette, 63-30.

The Broncs scored 21 in the first quarter and 16 in the second to take a 37-14 lead into halftime. Lakin continued the scoring in the second half toward the win. The Broncs held the Larks to 10 points or less each quarter.

Lakin’s Martinez led the scoring in this game with 23 points while Davis added 19.

Sublette 7; 7; 10; 6; -30

Lakin 21; 16; 15; 11; - 63

Southwestern Heights 46, Syracuse 43

In the other boys' semifinal game, Southwestern Heights and Syracuse played an evenly matched game, with Southwestern Heights coming out on top, 46-43.

The lead bounced back and forth between the two teams, with Syracuse taking the first quarter, 16-13, but the Mustangs had the lead at halftime, 24-21. Southwestern Heights kept the lead the rest of the game.

Keller led the scoring for Syracuse with 18 and Mitchell added 12 points.

Bryant Olivera led the scoring for the Mustangs with 12 points.

Southwestern Heights 13; 11; 12; 10; - 46

Syracuse 16; 5; 13; 9; - 43

Wichita County 54, Stanton County 24

The Stanton County and Wichita County boys met in an HPL consolation bracket game on Friday, with Wichita County coming out on top, 54-24.

The Indians led throughout the game, holding Stanton County to less than 10 points in every quarter.

Wichita County was led in scoring by Chavez with 18 points, while Rietzke and Teagan Bishop each had 12 points.

Rowdy Martin, Cole Scott and Alvin Solis led the scoring for the Trojans with four points each.

Stanton Co. 4; 8; 9; 3; - 24

Wichita Co. 16; 17; 10; 11; - 54

Southwestern Heights 45, Sublette 37

In a consolation girls game on Friday, Southwestern Heights outlasted Sublette for a win, 45-37.

The Mustangs led throughout the game, 26-22 at halftime, and kept the Larks at bay in the second half for the victory.

Sublette’s Clarysa Webber led all scorers with 15 points and Isabelle Desaire added 14 for the Larks.

Susana Carillo and Anaee Gutierrez led the scoring for Southwestern Heights, each scoring eight points.

Sublette 10; 12; 7; 8; - 37

Southwestern Heights 13; 13; 9; 10; - 45