HIGH SCHOOL SCOREBOARD
Garden City Telegram
BOYS
GCHS 61, Beloit 48
Ulysses 78, Cheylin 70
Lakin 72, Southwestern Heights 43
Sublette 54, Syracuse 68
Wichita Co. 63, Elkhart 49
Ingalls 40, Spearville 42
Satanta 50, Kiowa Co. 52
Hugoton 73, Hutchinson-Trinity 60
Scott City 16, SE of Saline 56
Holcomb 54, Hillsboro 66
Cimarron 65, Pratt 63
GIRLS
GCHS 57, Goodland 45
Dighton 50, Rawlings Co. 40
Lakin 49, Elkhart 59
Syracuse 23, Stanton Co. 45
Wichita Co. 55, Southwestern Heights 44
Hugoton 65, Sterling 44
Scott City 31, Smoky Valley 32
Holcomb 39, Hillsboro 48
Cimarron 52, Victoria 58