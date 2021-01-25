SUBSCRIBE NOW
HIGH SCHOOL SCOREBOARD

Garden City Telegram

BOYS

GCHS 61, Beloit 48

Ulysses 78, Cheylin 70

Lakin 72, Southwestern Heights 43

Sublette 54, Syracuse 68

Wichita Co. 63, Elkhart 49

Ingalls 40, Spearville 42

Satanta 50, Kiowa Co. 52

Hugoton 73, Hutchinson-Trinity 60

Scott City 16, SE of Saline 56

Holcomb 54, Hillsboro 66

Cimarron 65, Pratt 63

GIRLS

GCHS 57, Goodland 45

Dighton 50, Rawlings Co. 40

Lakin 49, Elkhart 59

Syracuse 23, Stanton Co. 45

Wichita Co. 55, Southwestern Heights 44

Hugoton 65, Sterling 44

Scott City 31, Smoky Valley 32

Holcomb 39, Hillsboro 48

Cimarron 52, Victoria 58