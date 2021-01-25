GCHS girls compete at Atwood

The Garden City High School girls’ wrestling team traveled to Atwood on Saturday to compete in the Buffalo Invitational.

GCHS’ Kallista Rhoades, Belle Hernandez and Anahi Cervantes led the way for the Buffaloes, each winning first place in their divisions.

In the 109-pounds class, Cervantes defeated teammate, Naiema Salazar, twice by fall to win the division. The two were the only two in 109.

Hernandez won two matches by fall over Rawlings County’s Xavia Brenn for the title in 132-pounds. The pair were the only two in the class.

In the 170-pounds division, Rhoades won by fall over teammate, Lilly Moore, and then won a fall over Trego County’s Harley Rowlison for the title.

The Buffaloes’ Bethanie Cruz finished in second place in the 143-pounds class. Cruz won a major decision 10-2, over teammate Angel Serrano then won by fall over teammate Jerline Louis. She dropped her third match by fall to Trego County’s Sydney Boyle.

Angel Serrano took third place in the 143-pounds division. She lost to Cruz in a major decision, 10-2, then dropped her next match by fall to Boyle. Serrano bounced back for a win over teammate Louis by fall.

In the 138-pounds class, GCHS’ Angelica Serrano finished in third place. She lost by fall to Rawlins County’s Kaileigh Morrison then dropped an 8-7 decision to Hoxie’s Marissa Porsch.

Garden City’s Moore took third place in the 170-pounds division. Moore lost to Trego County’s Rowlison by fall, then lost by fall to teammate Rhoades.

The Buffaloes’ Kamryn Foster finished in fourth place in the 120-pounds class. She lost a 6-2 decision to Colby’s Amanda Jaeger, then another decision, 5-4, to Goodland’s Havon Rickard. Foster then lost by fall to Kathie Chavez of Colby.

GCHS’ Louis finished in fourth place. She dropped three matches by fall to Trego County’s Boyle then to teammates Cruz and Angel Serrano.

The Buffaloes will be back in action next at the Rocky Welton Invitational possibly on Friday. The tournament format for this year has not been decided yet.