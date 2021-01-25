SUBSCRIBE NOW
GCHS boys wrestling team goes 2-1 in duals

Brad Nading
Garden City Telegram
Garden City High School's Sebastian Lopez goes for the pin of Dodge City's Angel Aguilera Thursday at GCHS.

Garden City High School’s Ryan Heiman, Steven Sellers, Colin Kleysteuber and John Janas each went 3-0 Saturday to help lead the Buffalos to a 2-1 team duals record at the Maize South Invitational.

The Buffaloes opened the day with a dual against Wichita South, winning 49-21, then lost to Manhattan 25-46, before bouncing back for a 63-18 rout of Maize South.

106 — GCHS’ Julias Medina won by fall over Wichita South’s Yanni Carillo. Medina won by forfeit against Manhattan and Maize South.

113 — GCHS’ Joel Contreras lost an 8-7 decision to Wichita South’s Louie Amador.  He then lost by fall to Manhattan’s Jantzen Borg and pick up a forfeit win to Maize South.

120 — Garden City’s Dakota Smith won a major decision, 15-1, over Wichita South’s Aaron Mills. He then dropped a 7-2 decision to MHS’ Jameal Agnew but bounced back for a win by fall over Maize South’s Isaian Lowe.

126 — GCHS’ Ryan Heiman won a forfeit over Wichita South, then won a major decision, 12-0, over Manhattan’s Landon Brunner. He then won by fall over Maize South’s Joshua Berlin.

132 — GCHS’ Chris Brahmbhatt lost by fall to WSHS’ Payton Gilbert and to Manhattan’s Easton Taylor. He also lost by fall to MSHS’ Lonel Jameis.

138 — GCHS open — forfeits.

145 — GCHS’ Steven Sellers won by Wichita South forfeit, then defeated Manhattan’s Blaisen Bammes by an 8-6 decision.  He then won by forfeit over Maize South.

152 — GCHS’ Colin Kleysteuber won by major decision, 10-1, over WSHS’ Kenneth Brasher. He then won by fall over Manhattan’s Devin Seibert and won by forfeit over Maize South.

160 — Garden City’s Josh Janas won by fall over South’s Kevin Smith and over Manhattan’s Saben Williams. He then won by technical fall, 15-0, over Maize South’s Britton Forsythe.

170 — GCHS’ Ben Dunlap won by technical fall, 16-1, over Wichita South’s Aumario Landrum. He then lost by fall to MHS’ Jaxson Vikander, and won by forfeit over Maize South.

182 — GCHS’ Alan Chairez won by Wichita South forfiet.  Chairez lost by major decision, 16-3, to Manhattan’s Ben DeJesus. He bounced back for a major decision win, 10-1, over Maize South’s Eric Berlin.

195 — GCHS open — forfeits.

220 — GCHS’ Isaiah Barnett lost by fall to Wichita South’s Jacob Basher.  He then lost by fall to Manhattan's TJ Tiede and won a Maize South forfeit.

285 — GCHS’ Sebastian Lopez won by fall over Wichita South’s Matt Godsey. He then dropped a 4-1 decision to MHS’ Damion Ilalio, then won a Maize South forfeit.

Garden City will be back in action this weekend with the Rocky Welton Invitational at GCHS.