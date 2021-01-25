GCHS boys wrestling team goes 2-1 in duals

Garden City High School’s Ryan Heiman, Steven Sellers, Colin Kleysteuber and John Janas each went 3-0 Saturday to help lead the Buffalos to a 2-1 team duals record at the Maize South Invitational.

The Buffaloes opened the day with a dual against Wichita South, winning 49-21, then lost to Manhattan 25-46, before bouncing back for a 63-18 rout of Maize South.

106 — GCHS’ Julias Medina won by fall over Wichita South’s Yanni Carillo. Medina won by forfeit against Manhattan and Maize South.

113 — GCHS’ Joel Contreras lost an 8-7 decision to Wichita South’s Louie Amador. He then lost by fall to Manhattan’s Jantzen Borg and pick up a forfeit win to Maize South.

120 — Garden City’s Dakota Smith won a major decision, 15-1, over Wichita South’s Aaron Mills. He then dropped a 7-2 decision to MHS’ Jameal Agnew but bounced back for a win by fall over Maize South’s Isaian Lowe.

126 — GCHS’ Ryan Heiman won a forfeit over Wichita South, then won a major decision, 12-0, over Manhattan’s Landon Brunner. He then won by fall over Maize South’s Joshua Berlin.

132 — GCHS’ Chris Brahmbhatt lost by fall to WSHS’ Payton Gilbert and to Manhattan’s Easton Taylor. He also lost by fall to MSHS’ Lonel Jameis.

138 — GCHS open — forfeits.

145 — GCHS’ Steven Sellers won by Wichita South forfeit, then defeated Manhattan’s Blaisen Bammes by an 8-6 decision. He then won by forfeit over Maize South.

152 — GCHS’ Colin Kleysteuber won by major decision, 10-1, over WSHS’ Kenneth Brasher. He then won by fall over Manhattan’s Devin Seibert and won by forfeit over Maize South.

160 — Garden City’s Josh Janas won by fall over South’s Kevin Smith and over Manhattan’s Saben Williams. He then won by technical fall, 15-0, over Maize South’s Britton Forsythe.

170 — GCHS’ Ben Dunlap won by technical fall, 16-1, over Wichita South’s Aumario Landrum. He then lost by fall to MHS’ Jaxson Vikander, and won by forfeit over Maize South.

182 — GCHS’ Alan Chairez won by Wichita South forfiet. Chairez lost by major decision, 16-3, to Manhattan’s Ben DeJesus. He bounced back for a major decision win, 10-1, over Maize South’s Eric Berlin.

195 — GCHS open — forfeits.

220 — GCHS’ Isaiah Barnett lost by fall to Wichita South’s Jacob Basher. He then lost by fall to Manhattan's TJ Tiede and won a Maize South forfeit.

285 — GCHS’ Sebastian Lopez won by fall over Wichita South’s Matt Godsey. He then dropped a 4-1 decision to MHS’ Damion Ilalio, then won a Maize South forfeit.

Garden City will be back in action this weekend with the Rocky Welton Invitational at GCHS.