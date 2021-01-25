Garden City girls win Colby championship

The Garden City High School girls basketball team brought home the championship trophy Saturday night from the Orange and Black tournament at Colby. The Buffaloes defeated Goodland for the title, 57-45.

Garden City controlled the game from the start, taking a 19-6 lead after one quarter while the Cowboys worked at getting back in the game in the second. GCHS took a 29-24 lead into the locker room at halftime.

The Buffaloes sealed the game in the third, having its best offensive quarter of the game by scoring 20 points while holding Goodland to 10 and taking a 49-34 lead into the final quarter.

Amaya Gallegos led the Buffaloes’ offensive attack with 19 points, Aileen Becerril had 15 and Keyhana Turner had 12 points.

Talexa Weeter led the scoring for Goodland with 19 points.

Garden City now has a 7-1 overall record on the shortened season.

Goodland;6;18;10;11;—;45

Garden City;19;10;20;8;—;57

Garden City girls 54, Colby 53 OT

To make it into the finals, the GCHS girls survived a nail biter Friday in a semifinal matchup with Colby. The Buffaloes won the contest in overtime, 54-53.

Garden City started the game slow, scoring only eight points in the first, but pulled to within four at halftime, 23-19. Colby held its four point lead going into the fourth, 39-35, but a 10-6 run by the Buffaloes in the fourth tied the score at the end of regulation at 45-45.

Free throws saved Garden City in the overtime period, making 5-of-6, to take the period 9-8 and also the win.

Turner led the scoring for GCHS with 18 points while Gallegos had 15 and Becerril added 14.

Colby;11;12;16;6;8;—;53

Garden City;8;11;16;10;9;—;54

Garden City boys 61, Beloit 48

The Garden City High School boys squad finished the Colby tournament with a third-place finish, defeating Beloit 61-48.

The Buffaloes won the first quarter 18-13, then used defensive pressure to hold the Trojans to seven points in the second while the GCHS offense put 15 on the scoreboard, for a 33-20 lead going into halftime.

GCHS used a 17 point fourth quarter to seal the victory.

Chris Grant led the Buffalos’ scoring with 16 points while Isaac Flores had 11 and Jace Steinmetz added 10 points.

Beloit’s Caleb Burks led all scorers with 17 points.

Beloit;13;7;14;14;—;48

Garden City;18;15;11;17;—;61

Hays 64, Garden City boys 42

Garden City ran into a buzzsaw on Friday in the semifinals in the form of Western Athletic Conference foe Hays, 64-42.

The Buffaloes were held to less than 10 points in each quarter in the first half, down 34-13 at halftime.

GCHS tried to make a comeback in the third, scoring 15 points, but the Indians put 22 on the board to extend its lead to 28.

Garden City’s Grant led all scorers with 16 points.

Jace Linenberger led the scoring for Hays with 13 points, Carson Kieffer and Jordan Dale each had 11 points.

Hays;14;20;22;7;—;64

Garden City;6;7;15;14;—;42

Up next

Both Garden City teams will host Ulysses on Tuesday. The girls game tips off at 6 p.m. and the boys game will follow at approximately 7:30 p.m.