Dighton girls pick up pair of wins

The Dighton girls basketball team played in the Northwest Kansas League tournament last week.

On Saturday, the Hornets faced Rawlins County and came away with a win, 50-40, in the NWKL tournament.

Dighton took the early lead, up 14-9 after one quarter, but Rawlins County came back to take the halftime lead, 26-23.

Rawlins County held on to the lead through the third, 35-29, but Dighton mounted a comeback in the fourth for the victory, scoring 21 points and having the defense shut down Rawlins County, only allowing five points.

Traci Cramer and Jessi Whipple led the scoring for the Hornets, each scoring 17 points.

Rawlins County was led by Mariah Nichols with 14 points.

Rawlins Co. 9; 17; 9; 5; - 40

Dighton 14; 9; 6; 21; - 50

Dighton girls defeat Greeley County, 57-39

On Friday, Dighton’s girls match up with Greeley County in the NWKL tournament and won, 57-39.

The game started out close, 13-10 after the first quarter, but the Hornets extended the lead to 10 by halftime, 33-23, with a 20-point second quarter.

Dighton continued in the third with its offensive attack, outscoring the Jackrabbits 16-9, to seal the win. The Hornets also won the fourth 8-7.

Emily Wilms led the scoring for Dighton with 17 points while Allie Leonrod added 12 points.

Greely County’s scoring was led by Grace Whitham with 16 points.

Dighton 13; 20; 16; 8; - 57

Greeley Co. 10; 13; 9; 7; - 39