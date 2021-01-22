Lakin, Elkhart to meet in HPL girls final

The Hi-Plains League is holding its mid-season tournament this week, with the girls semifinals being played Thursday night at Syracuse. Lakin and Elkhart were victorious on the night and will meet at 5 p.m. Saturday for the championship. Syracuse and Stanton County will face off for third place at 1 p.m. Saturday.

Lakin girls 43, Stanton County 37

A pair of evenly matched teams met in a semifinal matchup Thursday, with Lakin taking down Stanton County, 43-37.

Both teams offenses were cold in the first half, Lakin taking an 8-6 lead after one and then Stanton County taking the halftime lead 13-12.

The second half improved for both teams, as Lakin took a two-point lead into the final period, 28-26. The fourth proved to give the edge to the Broncs and along with it the victory, winning the quarter 15-11.

The Trojans’ Jordyn Snook led all scorers with 15 points and Jordyn Tucker added 10.

The Broncs were led by Sara Wright with 11 points while Jaya Esquibel had 10 points.

Stanton Co. 6; 7; 13; 11; - 37

Lakin 8; 4; 16; 15; - 43

Elkhart girls 46, Syracuse 29

In the other semifinal matchup, Elkhart made quick work of Syracuse, cruising to a 46-29 win.

Pressure defense by the Wildcats in the first half opened the door for the victory. Elkhart held the Bulldogs to four points in each of the first half quarters to take a 22-8 halftime lead.

Syracuse tried to mount a comeback in the third, scoring 14 points, but it was too little, too late.

Elkhart’s Carrie Runkle led all scorers with 16 points, while Chevelle Ralstin added 13 for the Wildcats.

Yaya Moreno led the scoring for the Bulldogs with 14 points.

Elkhart 13; 9; 13; 11; - 46

Syracuse 4; 4; 14; 7; - 29

Sublette girls 35, Wichita County 55

A 23-point fourth quarter helped the Wichita County girls gain a 55-35 win over Sublette on Thursday in a consolation matchup at Syracuse in the Hi-Plains League tournament.

The Indians started the game strong, scoring 17 points while holding Sublette to only six. The Larks cam back in the second, scoring 16 to pull within four at halftime, 26-22.

The fourth quarter was all Wichita County, as the Indians scored 23 points while holding the Larks to four for the win.

Wichita County’s Amelia Koehn led all scorers with 18 points, while Megan Ricke had 12 and Ally Wiggs added 10 points.

Clarissa Webber led the scoring for Sublette with 12 points and Isabelle Desaire added 11.

Sublette 6; 16; 5; 4; - 35

Wichita Co. 17; 9; 7; 23; - 55

Elkhart boys 32, Stanton County 43

The Stanton County boys came away with a 43-32 win over Elkhart on Thursday in a consolation game in the Hi-Plains League tournament at Syracuse.

Both teams played fairly even through the first half, Elkhart taking a 20-17 lead into halftime. In the third quarter however, Stanton County upped its defensive pressure, allowing the Wildcats to only score four points. The Trojan offense tallied 11 points in the quarter to lead by four going into the final period. The pressure continued in the fourth as Stanton County won the quarter 15-8 to take the win.

The Trojans’ Aiden Waldron led all scorers with 15 points.

Elkhart’s Austin Rich had 12 points in the game for the Wildcats.

Elkhart 8; 12; 9; 8; - 32

Stanton County 8; 9; 11; 15; - 43