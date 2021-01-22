Hugoton teams play in championship games

A pair of area schools’ basketball teams are playing in the Sterling Invitational this week, with both the Hugoton boys and girls teams advancing to Friday’s championship games.

Hugoton girls 63, Smoky Valley 49

The Hugoton girls used a steady offensive performance to defeat Smoky Valley 63-49, gradually pulling away for the win. It also didn’t hurt that the Eagles have Mikyn Hamlin.

Hamlin hit 10 of 22 field goals and was 3 of 6 on 3-pointers to lead Hugoton to the win with 29 points in the game.

Hugoton led 29-24 at halftime, then began to stretch the lead in the third, outscoring Smoky Valley 19-13 to take a 48-37 advantage going into the final quarter. The Eagles won the scoring in the fourth by three points to seal the win.

Besides Hamlin’s scoring, Summya Adigun had 14 points in the game.

Ellie Brunbaugh led the scoring for Smoky Valley with 14 points.

Hogoton and Sterling battled for the championship on Friday.

Smoky Valley 11; 13; 13; 12; - 49

Hugoton 18; 11; 19; 15; - 63

Hugoton boys 69, Sterling 48

The Hugoton boys used a strong first and third quarter to knock off host Sterling on Thursday, 69-48.

The Eagles opened the game with 22 points in the first quarter and 16 in the second to take a 38-20 lead into halftime. In the third, Hugoton extended its lead with a 21-15 quarter, then cruised to the victory.

The Eagles’ Haden Daharsh led all scorers with 16 points. Jayce Korf had 11 and Wyatt Angell added 10 points toward the win.

Zach Surface led the scoring for Sterling with 11 points, while Tyus Wilson and Kaz Cowley each had 10 points.

Hugoton faced Hutchinson-Trinity in the championship game on Friday.

Hugoton 22; 16; 21; 10; - 69

Sterling 14; 7; 15; 12; - 48

Scott City girls 37, Hutchinson-Trinity 33

The Scott City girls held on for a 37-33 win over Hutchinson-Trinity on Thursday at the Sterling Invitational.

The Beavers used defensive pressure in the first half to hold Trinity to three points in the first quarter and seven in the second to take a 24-10 lead into halftime. In the second half, Scott City’s shooting went cold, scoring only six points in the third quarter and seven in the fourth. The first half offensive performance was enough to allow the Beavers to hold on for the win.

Scott City’s Brooke Strine and Erika Felker each had 10 points to lead the Beavers.

Trinity’s Becca Hammersmith led all scorers with 18 points and Hayley Hughes added 11.

Scott City faced Smoky Valley on Friday for third place.

Scott City 12; 12; 6; 7; - 37

Hutchinson-Trinity 3; 7; 10; 13; - 33

Scott City boys 44, Smoky Valley 29

A comeback in the fourth quarter helped the Scott City boys come away with a 44-29 victory over Smoky Valley on Thursday.

Both teams started the game with cold shooting, with Smoky Valley taking a 7-6 lead. The Vikings scored 13 in the second to take a 20-15 lead into halftime.

In the third, neither team lit up the scoreboard, Scott City pulling within two at 26-24 going into the fourth quarter. The final quarter belonged to the Beavers, scoring 20 points, while holding the Vikings to three for the win.

Scott City scoring was led by Dylan Metzger with 12 points, who also led all scorers. The Beavers had eight players score in the game.

Haven Lysell-Stewart led Smoky Valley with 10 points.

Scott City faced Southeast of Saline for fifth place on Friday.

Scott City 6; 9; 9; 20; - 44

Smoky Valley 7; 13; 6; 3; - 29