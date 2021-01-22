SUBSCRIBE NOW
HIGH SCHOOL SCOREBOARD

Garden City Telegram

BOYS

GCHS 42, Hays 64

Lakin 63, Sublette 30

Scott City 16, SE of Saline 56

Holcomb 56, Clay Center 44

Syracuse 43, Southwestern Heights 46

Hugoton 73, Hutchinson-Trinity 60

Stanton Co. 24, Wichita Co. 54

Deerfield 62, Rolla 43

Cimarron 79, Otis-Bison 41

Ulysses 47, Goodland 53

Greeley Co. 40, Quinter 52

GIRLS

GCHS 54, Colby 53 OT

Scott City 31, Smoky Valley 32

Dighton 57, Greeley Co. 39

Holcomb 19, Clay Center 51

Meade 47, Kiowa Co. 50

Pawnee Heights 28, Ashland 41

Hugoton 65, Sterling 44

Hoisington 40, Cimarron 52

Sublette 37, Southwestern Heights 45

Ulysses 18, Goodland 57

Hodgeman Co. 50, Satanta 25