HIGH SCHOOL SCOREBOARD
Garden City Telegram
BOYS
GCHS 42, Hays 64
Lakin 63, Sublette 30
Scott City 16, SE of Saline 56
Holcomb 56, Clay Center 44
Syracuse 43, Southwestern Heights 46
Hugoton 73, Hutchinson-Trinity 60
Stanton Co. 24, Wichita Co. 54
Deerfield 62, Rolla 43
Cimarron 79, Otis-Bison 41
Ulysses 47, Goodland 53
Greeley Co. 40, Quinter 52
GIRLS
GCHS 54, Colby 53 OT
Scott City 31, Smoky Valley 32
Dighton 57, Greeley Co. 39
Holcomb 19, Clay Center 51
Meade 47, Kiowa Co. 50
Pawnee Heights 28, Ashland 41
Hugoton 65, Sterling 44
Hoisington 40, Cimarron 52
Sublette 37, Southwestern Heights 45
Ulysses 18, Goodland 57
Hodgeman Co. 50, Satanta 25