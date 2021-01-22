GCHS wins opening rounds at Colby

Garden City High School’s boys and girls basketball teams both came out victorious Thursday in their opening-round games of the Colby Orange and Black tournament.

The boys defeated Goodland 49-33 and the girls claimed a 46-35 win over Wichita Life Prep Academy.

In the boys game, the Buffaloes had their best offensive quarter of the game right off the bat in the first, scoring 16 points while holding Goodland to five. GCHS’ Tae Rosales scored eight of the points in the quarter.

Garden City continues its lead through the rest of the game, 25-17 at halftime, and up by 10 over the Cowboys going into the fourth. The Buffaloes held Goodland to less than 10 points in each of the second half quarters for the win.

Rosales led all scorers in the game with 17 points. GCHS had eight players score points during the game.

With the win, Garden City advanced to the semifinals on Friday.

Goodland 5; 12; 9; 7; - 33

Garden City 16; 9; 11; 13; - 49

On the girls side, both teams started the game with cold shooting, with Garden City taking a 6-4 lead into the second quarter. Life Prep’s offense woke up in the second, outscoring the Buffaloes 16-8 to take a 20-14 lead into halftime. The second half, however, belonged to Garden City. GCHS’s defense stiffened and held Life Prep to seven points in the third and eight in the fourth, while the Buffaloes’ offense scored 16 in each of the final two quarters.

Garden City’s Amaya Gallegos led all scorers with 17 points, while teammates Keyhana Turner had 13 and Aileen Becerril added 10 points.

With the win, Garden City advanced to the semifinals on Friday.

Life Prep 4; 16; 7; 8; - 35

Garden City 6; 8; 16; 16; - 46