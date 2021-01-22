GCHS swimming has ‘fun meet’ at home

The Garden City High School boys’ swimming team mixed things up Thursday for a home meet but came out with the same winning results among Western Athletic Conference foes at the Garden City Family YMCA.

By mixing things up, many of the GCHS team members competed in events they normally had not been in.

“The boys swam well with a lot of new events and that faired well also,” GCHS Head Coach Brian Watkins said.

One thing that stayed the same was the 200 medley relay team. The squad of Kobe Otero, Conner Cupp, Devin Chappel and Jeremiah Bunce flew through the water for a winning time of 1:46.62. The time is also a 6A state qualifying time.

GCHS’ relay team of Kaleb Otero, Ashton James, All Erskin and Aedye Ortiz finished second in the event with a 2:02.42.

In the 200 freestyle, Chappel won the event with a state-qualifying time of 1:53.57. Teammate Kaleb Reagle took fifth place with a time of 2:17.07.

Kobe Otero claimed first place in the 200 IM with a state consideration time of 2:11.88. Kaleb Otero finished fifth in the race with a 2:38.31.

In the 50 freestyle, Cupp grabbed the win with a 24.28 time while teammate Bunce finished right behind Cupp in second with a 24.38. GCHS’ Ortiz swam the race in 27.03 for third place. The times by Cupp and Bunce are both fast enough to be state consideration times.

Chappel swam to a state consideration time in the 100 butterfly with a time of 58.72. Ironically, it was the first time he had competed in the event. Erskin finished in fourth place for the Buffaloes with a 1:10.16, and Brody Hoff was right behind him with a 1:11.08 for fifth.

In the 200 freestyle relay, the team of Bunce, Chappel, Cupp and Kobe Otero got a state-qualifying time with their win at 1:35.46. A. James, Ortiz, Kaleb Otero and Hoff combined for 1:49.92 for third place. The team of Carl Boys, Rex Crotts, Evan Gurrola and Reagle took fifth place for the Buffaloes.

Bunce grabbed first place in the 100 backstroke with a time of 1:07.05. Erskin took second with a 1:07.27 and Kaleb Otero finished third with a 1:16.23.

Cupp and Kobe Otero battled each other for the win in the 100 breaststroke with Cupp coming out on top in the event. Cupp swam at 1:05.15 while Otero had a 1:06.01. Cupp’s time is a state-qualifying time while Otero got a state consideration time. Rory James finished fifth in the event with a 1:20.63.

In the 100 freestyle, Ortiz took second place with a 1:01.41 while James claimed fourth at 1:09.91 and Bors took fifth with 1:02.61.

Reagle swam to a second-place finish in the 500 freestyle with a time of 6:25.40 and James finished fourth with a 6:37.75.

The 400 freestyle relay team of Erskin, R. James, Crotts and Henry Bors took third place with a time of 4:49.57.

“This was a fun meet for all the kids,” Watkins said. “We are pumped for (Wichita) Heights on Saturday.”