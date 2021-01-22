Garden falls to Dodge on the mat

Garden City High School’s wrestling teams hosted Dodge City Thursday night and cam up short in both the duals to the Red Demons.

The boys dual featured two top-five state ranked teams, with Dodge City winning 39-27. In the girls dual, the Red Demons were victorious, 33-21.

BOYS

106 - In a high scoring match, Garden City’s Julius Medina defeated Dodge City’s Jose Medina in a 20-13 decision.

113 - GCHS’ Joel Contreras won a 8-3 decision over Dodge City’s Raymond Hernandez.

120 - Dodge City’s Frio Vontress won by fall over Garden City’s Age Bustos Bravo.

126 - GCHS’ Ryan Heiman won a 5-1 decision over Dodge City’s Ismael Ramirez.

132 - DCHS’ Damian Mendez won by fall over Garden City’s Chris Brahmnhatt.

138 - Garden’s Erick Dominguez won by technical fall, 15-0, over Dodge’s Edwin Estrada.

145 - DCHS’ Rudy Hernandez defeated GCHS’ Steven Sellers by a 6-4 decision.

152 - DCHS’ Luke Barker won by fall over GCHS’ Colin Kleysteuber.

160 - Garden City’s Josh Janas won by major decision, 11-0, over Dodge City’s Marcelino Otero.

170 - Ruben Rayas of Dodge City won by fall over Garden City’s Ben Dunlap.

182 - GCHS’ Alan Chairez won an 11-7 decision over DCHS’ Josh Gonzalez.

192 - DCHS’ Roman Lola won by forfeit.

220 - Dodge City’s Santonio Turner won by fall over GCHS’ Isaiah Barrett.

285 - Garden City’s Sebastian Lopez won by fall over Dodge City’s Angel Aguilera.

GIRLS

101 - GCHS’ Chloe Sullivan won a 13-6 decision over Dodge City’s Stephanie Ortega.

109 - Dodge City’s Alyssa Nichols won by fall over Garden City’s Anahi Cervantes.

116 - DCHS’ Emily Alonzo defeated GCHS’ Kamryn Foster by fall.

123 - Garden City’s Belle Hernandez won by fall over DCHS’ Monica Abreau.

136 - GCHS’ Anjelica Serrano won by fall over Dodge City’s Leslie Garcia.

143 - DCHS’ Dayanara Garcia won a 6-2 decision over GCHS’ Bethanie Cruz.

155 - Dodge City’s Autumn Perez won by fall over GCHS’ Angel Serrano.

170 - DCHS’ Ashley Arroyo won by fall over Garden City’s Alondra Guzman.

191 - DCHS’ Jolette Alamaraz won by fall over Garden City’s Kallista Rhoades.

235 - Garden City’s Lilly Moore won by fall over DCHS’ Kora Sterling.

The Garden City boys’ team is at Maize South on Saturday, while the girls’ team heads to Atwood.