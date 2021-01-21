GCHS bowling notches dual win

Garden City High School’s bowling teams traveled to Great Bend on Tuesday, bringing home a pair of Western Athletic Conference team victories.

In the boys competition, GCHS won the dual with 2,471 pins, while the Panthers compiled 2,260.

The Buffaloes had four of the top five bowlers on the day, with only first place going to Great Bend’s Bryce Moore with a 677 series.

Garden City’s Kaden Whitehurst took second place, leading the Buffaloes with a 654 series. GCHS’s Caleb Carr finished in third with a 648, Jayce Farr grabbed fourth place with a 603 and Dionicio Resendiz took fifth place with a 547 series.

Other Buffaloes competing and their placings and series scores include Ty Weilert, who finished in seventh place with a 530, and Shawn Dreiling, who rolled a 473 series for 11th place.

On the girls side, the team competition was a little closer than the boys, as Garden City compiled a 2,178 series, while Great Bend had a 2,162.

The Panthers’ Paige Wagner won the day’s dual with a 600 series.

Garden City’s Holly Bridges finished in second place with a 583 to lead the Buffaloes. GCHS’ Lily-Ann Leeper claimed fourth place with a 519 and Brooke Ptacek finished in fifth place with a 513.

Other Buffaloes competing and their placings and series scores include Raleigh Carr in sixth place with a 495 series, Jaelyn Grim in eighth place with a 484 and Hope Resendiz bowling a 475 for ninth place.

The Buffaloes will host Dodge City at Garden Bowl on Tuesday, Jan. 26.