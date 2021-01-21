Garden City boys swimming speeds past competition

The Garden City High School boys swimming team sped past the competition Tuesday at Hays, winning each of the events during the day for the team title.

“We’ve been hitting it pretty hard in the pool during practice and we switched up the events quite a bit for this meet,” GCHS head coach Brian Watkins said. “We were also short seven swimmers for the finals, but the boys came in ready to swim and fill in the gaps where we needed them to.”

Here’s a breakdown of the events of the day and the first-place finishes by Garden City.

The Buffaloes’ 200 medley relay continued its speed in the pool with a 1:47.45 state qualifying time. The relay team is made up of Kobe Otero, Jeremiah Bunce, Connor Cup and Devin Chappel.

GCHS freshman Kaleb Reagle grabbed the win in the 200 freestyle with a time of 2:19.98.

In the 200 IM, the Buffaloes' Alec Erskin swam the event in 2:28.48 for first place.

Chappel sped past the competition to win the 50 freestyle in a time of 24.35.

In the 100 butterfly, Kobe Otero claimed a state consideration time in his winning time of 58:47.

Cupp grabbed a state consideration time in his victory in the 100 freestyle. He swam the race in 52.50.

Chappel compiled a state consideration time in his win in the 500 freestyle with a time of 5:24.06.

The Buffaloes’ 200 freestyle relay team of Bunce, Cupp, Kaleb Otero and Erskin, won the event with a time of 1:41.89.

Kaleb Otero swam a personal record time of 1:08.83 to win the 100 backstroke.

Kobe Otero grabbed a state consideration time on his way to winning the 100 breaststroke in 1:07.21.

The 400 freestyle relay team of Chappel, Bunce, Cupp and Kobe Otero continued the team’s dominance with a 3:32.90 in the win.

“The future of the boys team is looking bright and I am excited to see what they can do against competition in Wichita and Topeka,” Watkins said.

In the team competition, Garden City won the meet with 509.5 points. Junction City was second with 440, Hays finished third with 349, Liberal took fourth with 291.5 and Dodge City had 218 points for fifth place.

The Buffaloes were set to host a meet Thursday at the Garden City Family YMCA with other Western Athletic Conference schools.