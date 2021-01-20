Garden City High School wins wrestling dual at Liberal

The Garden City High School boys wrestling squad travelled to Liberal on Tuesday for a Western Athletic Conference dual meet and brought home a team victory, 59-12.

Weights classes and the results are:

106 — GCHS’ Julius Medina won by technical fall, 19-4, over Liberal’s Damon Duran.

113 — GCHS’ Joel Contreras won by fall over Liberal’s Edgar Landa.

120 — GCHS’ Sammy Perez won by fall over Liberal’sJulian Covarrubias.

126 — GCHS’ Ryan Heiman won by forfeit.

132 — GCHS’ Chris Brahmbhatt won by forfeit.

138 — GCHS’ Erick Dominguez won by major decision, 16-5, over Liberal’s Tommy McClure.

145 — GCHS’ Steven Sellers won by fall over Liberal’s Cristobal Sanchez.

152 — GCHS’ Colin Kleysteuber won by fall over Liberal’s Ivan Moreno.

160 — GCHS’ Josh Janas won by major decision, 10-2, over Liberal’s Easton Zapien.

170 — GCHS’ Ben Dunlap won a major decision, 10-2, over Liberal’s Jacob Cuthshall.

182 — Liberal’s Tony Rivero won by fall over GCHS’ Alan Chairez.

195 — Open — double forfeit.

220 — Liberal’s Julian Unman won by fall over GCHS’ Isaiah Barrett.

285 — GCHS’ Sebastian Lopez won by forfeit.

The Buffaloes will be back in action Thursday with a trip to Dodge City for duals for both the boys and girls teams, beginning at 6 p.m.