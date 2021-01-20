Garden City boys basketball claims overtime win

Garden City High School’s basketball teams made the trip to Guymon, Okla., on Monday and brought home a pair of wins from the night. The GCHS boys came away with a 57-55 overtime victory while the girls won 38-30.

In the boys matchup, the Buffaloes started slow out of the gate, scoring only nine points in the first quarter to Guymon’s 12, and but were only down by one at halftime, 18-17.

GCHS found its offensive rhythm in the third quarter, outscoring Guymon 18-11, for a 35-29 lead going into the fourth. Guymon mounted a comeback in the final quarter, knotting the score at 49 at the end of regulation. The difference in the overtime period proved to be from the free throw line. Garden City went 4-of-4 from the charity stripe, two from Isaiah Reyes and two from Chris Grant, while Guymon went 0-of-2. The Buffaloes finished with an 8-6 scoring advantage in overtime.

Garden City’s Tae Rosales led all scorers in the game with 16 points. Isaac Flores had 14 and Caleb Wiese added 10 for the Buffaloes.

GCHS now has a 2-3 overall record for the shortened season.

Garden City;9;8;18;14;8;—;57

Guymon, Okla.;12;6;11;20;6;—;55

Garden City girls 38, Guymon (Okla.) 30

On the girls side, Garden City took the early lead 12-9 after the first, but Guymon took the second quarter, taking a 21-20 lead into halftime.

The Buffaloes’ defense came out strong in the third quarter, holding Guymon to only a single basket, but the GCHS offense could only manage six points to take a 26-23 lead into the fourth. Garden City controlled the fourth quarter, 12-7, including going 5-of-6 from the free-throw line.

The Buffaloes’ Keyhana Turner led all scorers with 14 points while teammate Julie Calzonetti added 11.

GCHS now has a 4-1 overall record.

Garden City;12;8;6;12;—;38

Guymon, Okla.;9;12;2;7;—;30

With a change to the schedules, both the GCHS boys and girls squads will be competing in the Colby Orange and Black tournament this week. The girls will face Wichita Life Prep Academy at 4:45 p.m. Thursday. The boys will go against Goodland at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. The bracketed tournaments will continue on Friday and Saturday, with games guaranteed on each day.