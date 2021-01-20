Hugoton boys, girls rout opponents

Area basketball teams are competing in midseason tournaments this week around Kansas.

STERLING INVITE

Hugoton girls 64, Kingman 28

The Hugoton girls opened the Sterling Invitational with a lopsided win Tuesday over Kingman, 64-28.

The Eagles started with a five point lead after the first quarter, 16-11, then lit up the scoreboard in the second, scoring 26 points to take a 42-19 lead into halftime. Hugoton cruised through the second half for the victory.

Hugoton’s largest lead of the game came in the third quarter with 29 seconds left when they were up by 39 points.

Mikyn Hamlin led the offensive attack for the Eagles with 19 points as Gianna Vos had 17 and Jordyn Beard added 11 points.

Four players had five points each for Kingman to lead its scoring.

Kingman;11;8;7;2;—;28

Hugoton;16;26;20;2;—;64

Hugoton boys 67, Smoky Valley 34

The Hugoton boys faced Smoky Valley in its first game of the Sterling Invitational on Tuesday, coming away with a 67-34 victory.

The Eagles started the game strong offensively, outscoring Smoky Valley 21-11 in the first quarter. By halftime, the Eagles had built the lead to 35-20 and never looked back from there.

The Hugoton defense took over in the second half, holding the Vikings to nine points in the third and five in the fourth quarter.

Hugoton’s Jayce Korf topped all scorers with 16 points while teammates Ryle Riddlesperger had 15 and Sawyer Harper added 11.

Smoky Valley’s Haven Lysell-Stewart was the only Viking in double figures with 14 points.

Smoky Valley;11;9;9;5;—;34

Hugoton;21;14;14;18;—;67

Scott City boys 23, Sterling 54

The Scott City boys squad dropped its opening game in the Sterling Invitational on Tuesday to host school Sterling, 54-23.

The Beavers could never get its offense clicking, scoring less than 10 points in each of the game’s quarters. Sterling opened the game with its best offensive quarter, scoring 21 points and increased the lead from there.

Carter Goodwin led the scoring for Scott City with five points.

Sterling’s Tyus Wilson led all scoring with 15 points.

Scott City;8;5;5;5;—;23

Sterling;21;12;11;10;—;54

Scott City girls 36, Sterling 66

The Scott City girls opened play in the Sterling Invitational on Monday against host Sterling and came up short, 66-36.

Scott City’s offense was held to six points in each of the first two quarters, while the Black Bears grabbed a 27-12 lead heading into halftime. Although the Beavers doubled its offensive performance in the second half, scoring 12 in each of the quarters, Sterling upped its output also, scoring 19 in the third quarter and 20 in the fourth.

Brooke Strine led the scoring for Scott City with 11 points.

Sterling’s Makenna Linden led all scorers with 14 points and was one of five Black Bears in double figures.

Scott City’s next game in the tournament is at 3 p.m. Thursday against Hutchinson-Trinity.

Scott City;6;6;12;12;—;36

Sterling;18;9;19;20;—;66

NORTHWEST KANSAS LEAGUE

Dighton girls 40, Ness City 43

Two familiar foes took the court Tuesday to face off once again.

Dighton and Ness City met in an opening round game of the Northwest Kansas League tournament Tuesday, with Ness City coming out on top 43-40. The teams had played on Saturday with the opposite outcome, Dighton winning 35-32.

On Tuesday, both teams started slow as the Hornets led after the first quarter, 9-6. The second quarter proved to be the most offensive quarter, with Ness City taking the lead into halftime, 24-20.

Both teams’ shooting went cold in the third, with Dighton winning the quarter 7-6. The Hornets mounted a comeback in the fourth, having its top offensive performance with 13 points, but Ness City matched the output for the win.

Dighton’s Emily Wilms led all scorers with 16 points while teammate Jessi Whipple added 10.

Ness City was led by Taylor Starr with 12 and Danae Rodriguez adding 11 points.

Dighton;9;11;7;13;—;40

Ness City;6;18;6;13;—;43

NON-CONFERENCE GAMES

Ashland boys, 33, South Gray 92

South Gray’s boys came away with a home rout over Ashland on Tuesday, 92-33, in Montezuma.

The game proved to be a highlight reel for the Rebels’ Brady Deges, as he scored 33 points on the night. Of his points, Deges went 9-of-12 from 3-point range, and went 4-of-4 from the free-throw line among his points.

South Gray’s defense controlled the first quarter, allowing only four points by Ashland, while the Rebels’ offense set the tone for the game, scoring 30 points. The Rebels cruised to the win from there.

Besides Deges, Brent Penner had 13 points, Aaron Skidmore had 12 and Ethan Salmans added 11 for the Rebels.

Kash McPhail scored 15 points for Ashland.

Ashland;4;9;8;12;—;33

South Gray;30;21;30;11;—;92