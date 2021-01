Garden City Telegram

TUESDAY, JAN. 19

Basketball: Hi-Plains League at Johnson City: Boys, 3 p.m., Elkhart vs Sublette; 5 p.m., Wichita County vs Southwestern Heights; 7 p.m., Stanton County vs Syracuse. Hillsboro Trojan Classic: 3 p.m., Holcomb Girls vs Hesston at Hesston; 5:30 p.m., Holcomb Boys vs Hesston at Hesston.

Swimming: 4 p.m., GCHS Boys at Hays.

Bowling: 3 p.m., GCHS at Great Bend.

Wrestling: GCHS Boys/Girls at Liberal, dual.

THURDSAY, JAN 21

Basketball: GCHS Boys at Valley Center Tournament; Hi-Plains League at Syracuse: 5 p.m., 7 p.m., Girls semifinals.

FRIDAY, JAN. 22

Basketball: GCHS Boys at Valley Center Tournament; Hi-Plains League at Syracuse: 5 p.m., 7 p.m., Boys semifinals; Hillsboro Trojan Classic: 3 p.m., Holcomb Girls vs Clay Center at Tabor College; 5:30 p.m., Holcomb Boys vs Clay Center at Tabor College.

Bowling: 9 a.m., GCHS at Great Plains Tourney.

Wrestling: 9 a.m., GCHS Boys at Top of the Rockies Tourney; 3 p.m., GCHS Girls at Liberal.

SATURDAY, JAN. 23

Basketball: GCHS Boys at Valley Center Tournament; Hi-Plains League at Syracuse: 5 p.m., Girls championship, 7 p.m., Boys championship; Hillsboro Trojan Classic, 1 p.m., Holcomb Girls vs Hillsboro at Hillsboro, 3:30 p.m.; Holcomb Boys vs Hillsboro at Hillsboro.

Wrestling: 9 a.m., GCHS Boys at Top of the Rockies tourney.

Bowling: GCHS at Great Plains tourney.

Swimming: 10 a.m., GCHS Boys at Wichita Heights.

Track: Garden City CC at All-Kansas Invite, Washburn University.