GCHS girls wrestling competes at Hays
Bethanie Cruz set the pace for the Garden City High School girls wrestling team Saturday at the Hays Girls Prairie Classic, winning first place in the 138-pounds division.
Cruz started the day with a win by fall over Nickerson’s Cheyenne Carter, then picked up a 4-3 decision victory over Dodge City’s Dayanard Garcia. In the finals, Cruz won by fall over Great Bend’s Sierra Ferguson for the title.
In the 132-pounds class, GCHS’ Anjelina Serrano finished in second place. She started with a win by fall over Russell’s Medora Cooper then grabbed another win by fall, this time over Hays’ Katie Gutierrez. Serrano dropped a 7-5 decision to Marissa Porsch of Hoxie in the finals.
Angel Serrano also finished in second place for Garden City in the 143-pounds division. She won by fall over Ell Saline’s Kinlea Reimier and then also a win by fall over Aislynn Bailey of Junction City. In the finals, Serrano lost by fall to Trego County’s Sydney Boyle.
In the 155-pounds class, the Buffaloes’ Alondra Guzman took second place. She began the day with a win by fall over Dodge City’s Mireye Hernandez, then picked up another win by fall, this time over Nickerson’s Laurn Kinsley. Guzman dropped a 4-1 decision to Ashley Arroyo of Dodge City in the championship.
GCHS’ Belle Hernandez finished in third place in the 126-pounds division. She lost by fall to Salina Central’s Lydia Dong then bounced back with a win by fall over Dodge City’s Monica Abrea in the consolation bracket. Hernandez won a 5-2 decision over Katie Kulman of Great Bend. She then won by fall over Junction City’s Zanirah Tanaka in the third-place match.
Karime Guzman claimed third place in the 143-pounds class for Garden City. She lost by fall to Trego County’s Sydney Boyle, but grabbed a 9-7 decision over Ell Saline’s Kinlea Reimier in the consolation bracket. Guzman then defeated Aislynn Bailey of Junction City in a 7-4 decision for third place.
Syndi Ruiz-Hernandez finished in fourth place for GCHS in the 132-pounds class. She opened with a loss by fall to Hoxie’s Marissa Porsch then defeated Hays’ Katie Gutierrez by fall. In her last match of the day, Ruiz-Hernandez lost by fall to Lexi Deines of Great Bend in the third-place match.
GCHS’ Jerline Louis finish in fourth place in the 138-pounds class. Louis lost by major decision to Dodge City’s Dayanara Garcia but bounced back with a win by fall over Hays’ Hallie Lobmeyer.
Garden City’s Kallista Rhoades took fourth place in the 170-pounds division. She dropped her opening match by fall to Dodge City’s Jolette Alamraz, then won a match by fall over teammate Lilly Moore. In the third-place match, Rhoades lost by fall to Makayla Anderson of Salina Central.
Others competing for Garden City and their matches include:
101 — Chloe Sullivan defeated Dodge City’s Denys Ochoa by fall, then lost by fall to Great Bend’s Breckyn Elliott. She then lost by fall to Dodge City’s Stephanie Ortega.
101 — Naiema Salazar lost by fall to Oakley’s Citori Bosserman, then lost by fall to Stephanie Ortega of Dodge City.
109 — Anahi Cervantes lost by fall to Hays’ Sarah Zimmerman.
115 — Kamryn Foster lost by fall to Junction City’s Charly Goodman and lost by fall to Oakley’s Mikyah Cain.
170 — Lilly Moore lost by fall to Salina Central’s Makayla Anderson and lost to teammate Kallista Rhoades by fall.
Ulysses High School also had a pair of competitors at the tournament.
In the 120-pound division, the Tigers’ Sahnoa Wilson lost by fall to Hays’ Addison Otte, then lost by fall to Great Bend’s Daizy Gomz.
UHS’ Miranda Guzman, competing in the 126-pounds class, lost by fall to Great Bend’s Breanna Ridgeway, then lost a 7-5 decision to Larned’s Reese Watkins.
The Garden City girls squad will be back in action on Tuesday with a dual at Liberal.