Buffalo basketball splits with Hays

Garden City High School’s basketball teams traveled to Hays Friday and came away with mixed results.

The Buffaloes’ girls team came out victorious, 56-42, while the boys squad came up short, dropping the Western Athletic Conference matchup, 70-53.

In the girls game, Garden City took the early lead, 13-9, after the first quarter, but Hays added defensive pressure in the second, and GCHS’ shooting went cold only hitting a single field goal. Hays grabbed an 18-15 halftime lead.

The Buffaloes’ offense came to life in the second half, outscoring Hays 18-13 in the third quarter. Garden City had its best offensive quarter of the game when they needed it, in the fourth when they more than doubled Hays’ output, 23-11, for the victory.

GCHS’ Keyhana Turner led all scorers in the game with 20 points. Aileen Becerril had 16 and Amaya Gallegos added 10 for the Buffaloes.

Jersey Johnson led the scoring for Hays with 14 points.

Garden City is now 3-0 in WAC action and have a 3-1 overall record.

Garden City;13;2;18;23;—;56

Hays;9;9;13;11;—;42

Boys fall 70-53

On the boys side, Hays led throughout the game, 19-12 after the first quarter and 33-24 at halftime, as Garden City’s offense never had a breakout scoring quarter.

Although eight Buffaloes scored on the night, only Chris Grant hit double digits with 10 points.

Hays’ Jace Linenberger led all scorers with 17 points while Dalyn Schwartz had 14, Carson Kieffer had 11 and Jason Krannawitter added 10 points.

Garden City is now 1-2 in the WAC and has a 1-3 overall record.

Garden City;12;12;11;18;—;53

Hays;19;14;11;26;—;70