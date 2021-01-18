Garden City boys finish ninth at Newton

Josh Janas finished second to help lead the Garden City High School boys wrestling team to a ninth-place finish in the 58th Newton Tournament of Champions over the weekend.

With the COVID-19 pandemic, the tournament had a different look this year as the teams' lower weight classes competed on Friday and the higher ones on Saturday.

Janas, wrestling in the 160-pounds division, started Saturday with a win by fall over McPherson’s Landon Thompson, then grabbed another win by fall in the quarterfinals this time over Valley Center’s Easton Boone. In the semis, Janas won an 8-2 decision over Cody Cosby, of Blanchard, Okla. In the championship match, he lost a major decision, 11-1, to Arkansas City’s Trig Tennant.

The Buffaloes’ Erick Dominguez finished in third place in the 138-pounds division. He won by fall over Winfield’s Cole Wagman, then in the quarterfinals, Dominguez won a 3-1 decision over Seneca’s Clayton Swadley. He dropped a 3-2 decision to Stillwell’s Cutter Sheets in the semis. In the third-place matchup, Dominguez won an 8-6 decision over Andover’s Gab Maki.

In the 145-pounds bracket, GCHS’ Steven Sellers claimed third place in the tournament. He opened with a win by fall over Derby’s Trey Allen, then grabbed a 6-2 decision over Anthony Blackwell of Hutchinson. Sellers lost by fall to Maize’s Aydn Flores in the semifinals. He bounced back for the third-place victory with a 4-0 decision over Bishop Carroll’s Sam Duling.

Garden City’s Sebastian Lopez, competing in the 285-pounds class, also brought home a third-place finish. He defeated Derby’s All Hurtt by fall to open his day, then won a 12-7 decision over Baker North of Andover. In the semifinals, Lopez dropped a 3-0 decision to Ryder Wiese of Blanchard, Okla. Lopez won third place with a 2-0 decision over Newton’s Rio Gomez.

GCHS’ Ryan Heiman grabbed a fifth-place finish in the 126-pounds class. He opened with a sudden victory win over Andover’s LaShawn Blick, 5-1, but then lost by technical fall, 17-2, to Andale’s Hector Serratos. Heiman then won a major decision, 10-0, over David Drake of Leavenworth. He won a 10-2 major decision over Derby’s Tate Rusher for fifth place.

Garden City’s Joel Contreras finished in sixth place in the 113-pounds division. He lost his opening match to Goddard’s Jayden Miller by fall, but came back for a 6-5 decision over Valley Center’s Hunter Huffman in the consolation bracket. He then won by fall over Stillwell’s Sean Newman before dropping the fifth-place match by fall to Bailey Stienmtz of Newton.

Others competing for Garden City and their matches include:

106 — Julius Medina lost by fall to Andale’s Colton Miller then won a 9-7 decision over Valley Center’s Jeff Swartz. Medina lost a match to Aden Sanders of Blanchard, Okla., by fall then dropped a technical fall, 20-5, to Andover Central’s Jaxson Newcomb.

120 — Dakota Smith lost by fall to Andover’s Adam Maki then won a major decision, 13-0, over Goddard’s Maddox Stevens. He then lost by fall to Bishop Carroll’s Caleb Means.

132 — Chris Brahmbhatt lost by fall to Camden Padgett of Maize, then dropped a 5-0 decision to Bishop Carroll’s Derek Breese.

152 — Colin Kleusteuber won his first match by fall over Spencer Stienmetz, an unattached wrestler, but then lost a technical fall, 16-1, to Goddard’s Jace Fisher. He then lost a match by fall to Andover’s Haydar Touffaha to end his day.

170 — Ben Dunlap lost a technical fall match, 18-2, to Goddard’s Nolan Craine then dropped a 9-4 decision to Winfield’s Tryin Biddle.

195 — The weight class was open for Garden City.

220 — Isaiah Barrett lost by fall to Colin Deaton of Blanchard, Okla., then lost a 3-0 decision to Seneca’s Jakob Tate.

Garden City will be in action next on Tuesday with a dual at Liberal.