Lakin sweeps games at Syracuse

Area high school basketball teams took to the hardwood Friday for regular-season matchup. This week, many of the teams will be playing in midseason tournaments.

Lakin boys 75, Syracuse 52

The Lakin boys basketball team used defensive pressure in the first quarter on the road Friday to hold Syracuse to six points. The Broncs offense was on from the start, scoring 20 points in the first and leading 39-19 at halftime, to cruise to victory.

The Bulldogs mounted a comeback in the fourth quarter, having its best offensive quarter of the game with 18 points, but Lakin answered with its most productive quarter also with 23 points.

Lakin’s Hunter Davis led all scorers with 23 points. Allen Martinez and Dominick Daniels each had 14 and Servando Gonzalez added 12 for the Broncs.

Kyler Keller led the scoring for Syracuse with 22 points while Joe Mitchell had 12 and Kolbey Brummett added 10 points for the Bulldogs.

Lakin;20;19;13;23;—;75

Syracuse;6;13;15;18;—;52

Lakin girls 39, Syracuse 26

The Lakin and Syracuse girls played fairly even through three quarters until the Broncs broke it open in the fourth quarter for the win, 39-26, Friday at Syracuse.

Lakin led 8-5 after one and took an 18-11 lead into halftime. Syracuse came out in the third quarter and shut down the Broncs offense, allowing only five points, while scoring 11 offensively to take a one-point lead into the fourth, 23-22.

The fourth quarter, however, proved to be all Lakin as the Broncs outscored the Bulldogs 16-4 for the win.

Lakin’s Jaya Esquibel led all scorers with 11 points and was the only player on either team to reach double figures.

Kate Riley and Jayden Mitchell each had eight points to led Syracuse.

Lakin;8;10;5;16;—;39

Syracuse;5;6;11;4;—;26

St. Francis 48, Dighton girls 51 OT

The Dighton girls faced off with St. Francis on Friday and came away with a 51-48 overtime victory.

The Hornets’ defense prevailed in the first half, holding St. Francis to six points in the first and a single field goal in the second to take a 21-8 lead into halftime.

St. Francis came out on fire in the second half, outscoring Dighton 23-13 in the third and 14-11 in the fourth to tie the score at 45 at the end of regulation.

The overtime period was a low-scoring affair as St. Francis only managed three points while Dighton scored six for the win. Aiding the Hornets in the overtime was that they hit 4-of-6 free throws.

Traci Cramer, Jessi Whipple and Emily Wilms each scored 14 points to lead Dighton.

St. Francis’ Jordyn Faulkender led all scorers with 28 points while teammate Emma Johnson added 11.

St. Francis;6;2;23;14;3;—;48

Dighton;15;6;13;11;6;—;51

Cimarron girls 46, St. John 36

The Cimarron girls traveled to St. John on Friday and brought home a 46-36 victory.

St. John started the game strong taking a 17-9 lead into the second quarter, but the Bluejays came back in the second to take a 24-23 lead into halftime.

The third quarter was the difference in the game as Cimarron outscored St. John, 14-5, for a 10-point lead going into the fourth. Both teams played evenly in the final quarter, scoring eight points each.

Cimarron’s Jayna Wilson led all scorers with 14 points. Seven Bluejays players got on the scoreboard during the game.

Heidi Fisher led the scoring for St. John with 13 points.

Cimarron;9;15;14;8;—;46

St. John;17;6;5;8;—;36

Kiowa Co. boys 41, Southwestern Heights 56

Southwestern Heights hosted Kiowa County on Friday and came away with a 56-41 win.

The Mustangs jumped out to a 19-11 lead after one and extended it to 31-20 at halftime. Southwestern Heights never trailed in the game and gradually built its lead through the fourth.

Southwestern Heights’ Cody Louderback led the Mustangs scoring with 12 points, Sergio Chaves had 11 and Bryant Olivera added 10 points.

Kiowa Co.;11;9;10;11;—;41

Southwestern Heights;19;12;11;14;—;56

Ness City 32, Dighton girls 35

Having played a game in less than 24 hours earlier, Dighton faced Ness City on Saturday and came away with a 35-32 win.

Both teams played evenly through the first quarter, each scoring six points, then Ness City took the lead at halftime, 14-11. The second half belonged to Dighton as the Hornets scored 14 points in the third to take a one-point lead into the fourth, 25-24. Dighton outscored Ness City 10-8 in the fourth to preserve the victory.

Dighton’s Jessi Whipple led all scorers with 13 points and Emily Wilms added 11 for the Hornets.

Alexa Reinhardt led the scoring for Ness City with 10 points.

Ness City;6;8;10;8;—;32

Dighton;6;5;14;10;—;35

Meade girls 38, Pawnee Heights 42

The Meade girls traveled to Rozel Saturday and dropped a contest to Pawnee Heights, 42-38.

Meade controlled the first half, taking a 20-17 lead into halftime, but Pawnee Heights came back in the third to tie the game up at 28-28 going into the fourth. PHS outscored the Buffaloes 14-10 in the final period for the win.

Kiana Unruh led the scoring for Meade with nine points.

Pawnee Heights’ Jaden Carlson was the top scorer in the game with 22 points while teammate Olivia Hands added 14 points.

Meade;11;9;8;10;—;38

Pawnee Heights;7;10;11;14;—42