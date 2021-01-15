South Gray Rebels cruise to wins over Minneola, Ingalls

The South Gray boys basketball team grabbed two lopsided home victories earlier this week at Montezuma.

On Tuesday, the Rebels hosted Minneola and never trailed in the game, winning 71-42. By halftime, South Gray led 30-17, then used a 22-point third quarter to put the game away while holding Minneola to 10 points.

South Gray’s Aaron Skidmore was the top scorer in the gam with 19 points. The Rebels’ Carter Riley and Brent Penner each had 13 points toward the win and Kimble Martin added 11 points.

Brayton Jewell led Minneola with 14 points.

Minneola;7;10;10;15;—;42

South Gray;11;19;22;19;—;71

South Gray boys 81, Ingalls 22

The Rebels hosted Ingalls on Wednesday and routed the Bulldogs, 81-22.

South Gray led 18-10 after the first quarter, then upped the defensive pressure in the second holding the Bulldogs to four points. The Rebel offense, however, had its best quarter of the game, scoring 26 points, leading 44-14 at halftime. A 24-4 third quarter sealed the game for South Gray. The Rebels held Ingalls to four points in the fourth quarter also.

South Gray’s Ethan Salmans led all scorers with 17 points. Riley and Brady Deges each added 12 points and Penner had 10 points for the Rebels.

Tate Davis led the scoring for Ingalls with 12 points.

Ingalls;10;4;4;4;—;22

South Gray;18;26;24;13;—;81