Lakin boys knock off Holcomb in OT, 69-66

Area high school basketball teams hit the court Tuesday evening to be back fully in the swing of the second half of the season.

Lakin boys 69, Holcomb 66 OT

The Holcomb boys team saw another overtime game Tuesday as it hosted Lakin. On Friday, the Longhorns defeated Ulysses in overtime, but Tuesday they came up short against the Broncs, 69-66.

The teams played fairly even in the first half, with Lakin leading after both quarters, 14-11 after one and 27-25 at halftime. The Broncs extended their lead by six at the end of the third, but Holcomb launched a comeback in the fourth, outscoring the Broncs 16-13 to tie the score at the end of regulation.

In the overtime period, Lakin outscored the Longhorns 13-10 for the win. The free-throw line helped the Broncs in the period, hitting 7 of 8 for the win.

Holcomb’s Cooper Autry led all scorers with 21 points, while Zephyn Mason had 14 and Braxton Sizemore added 11 for the Longhorns.

Lakin’s Servando Gonzalez and Dominick Daniels led the scoring for the Broncs with 17 points each. Hunter Davis had 14 points and Allen Martinez added 13 for Lakin.

Lakin boys; 14; 13; 19; 10; 13; - ;69

Holcomb; 11; 14; 15; 16; 10; - ;66

Syracuse boys 58, Moscow 22

The Syracuse boys made quick work of Moscow on Tuesday at home, 58-22.

The Bulldogs led by 10 after the first quarter, 17-7, and gradually extended the lead through the game, leading 33-12 at halftime. The Bulldogs had their best offensive quarter of the game in the third, scoring 19 points and moving the point spread to 32 on their way to the victory.

Joe Mitchell had 20 points for Syracuse to be the top scorer, while Kyler Keller had 16 and Austin Plunkett added 13 points.

Moscow boys; 7; 5; 8; 2; - ;22

Syracuse; 17; 16; 19; 6; - ;58

Syracuse girls 62, Moscow 15

The Syracuse girls cruised through their home game Tuesday, routing Moscow 62-15.

The Bulldogs’ defensive pressure held the Wildcats to only four points in the first half, while the Syracuse offense exploded for 29 in the first quarter and 17 in the second for a 46-4 lead at halftime. Syracuse coasted through the rest of the game.

Ashlyn Finlay led the scoring for the Bulldogs with 11 points, while teammate Katie Riley added 10. Syracuse had eight players score during the game.

Lily Gonzalez led the scoring for Moscow with nine points.

Moscow girls; 2;2;7;4; - ;15

Syracuse; 29; 17; 11; 5; - ;62

Dighton girls 45, Wheatland/Grinnell 31

Dighton’s girls basketball team travelled to Grinnell on Tuesday and came away with a 45-31 win over Wheatland/Grinnell.

Both teams played even through the opening quarter, with Dighton grabbing a 9-8 lead heading into the second quarter. The Hornets began to gradually pull away in the second, taking a 21-16 lead into halftime. Dighton’s defense shut down Wheatland/Grinnell in the third, allowing only five points, while the Hornet offense had its best quarter of the game, scoring 21 points to seal the win.

Jessi Whipple, Makenzie Doris and Emily Wilms each scored nine points to lead the scoring for Dighton. The Hornets had eight players score.

Dighton girls; 9; 12; 21; 3; - ;45

Wheatland/Grinnell; 8; 8; 5; 10; - ;31

Satanta boys 70, Bucklin 58

The Satanta boys basketball team hosted Bucklin on Tuesday and came away with a 70-58 win.

The Indians led throughout the first half, 32-26 at halftime, but Bucklin outscored Satanta 19-12 in the third to take a one-point lead into the fourth quarter.

The fourth proved to be all Satanta, as the Indians had their best offensive quarter of the game with 26 points while holding Bucklin to 13 for the win.

Satanta’s Eriier Tarango led the Indians in scoring with 16 points, while Kacen Anthony had 13, Christian Ramirez had 11 and Alexis Moreno added 10 points.

Bucklin boys; 13; 13; 19; 13; - ;58

Satanta; 16; 16; 12; 26; - ;70

Bucklin girls 52, Satanta 13

The Satanta girls ran into a brick wall on Tuesday as they fell to Bucklin, 52-13, in a home contest.

Th Indians were held to two points in each of the first two quarters to be down 18-2 at halftime. The second half was a little better for Satanta, scoring nine points, but Bucklin put 19 on the board.

Anahi Miramontes led the scoring for Satanta with seven points.

Bucklin girls; 18; 15; 11; 8; - ;52

Satanta; 2; 2; 8; 1; - ;13