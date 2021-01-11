SUBSCRIBE NOW
HIGH SCHOOL SCOREBOARD

Garden City Telegram

BOYS SCORES

(Friday)

GCHS 38, Great Bend 39

Ulysses 76, Holcomb 80

Scott City 42, Hugoton 52

Dighton 21, Quinter 70

Southwestern Heights 44, Syracuse 58

Elkhart 61, Sublette 69

South Gray 73, Stanton Co. 23

Wichita Co. 46, Lakin 81

(Saturday)

Hugoton 76, Southwestern Heights 45

Minneola 41, Satanta 50

GCHS 53, Kearny, Neb. 80

GIRLS SCORES

(Friday)

GCHS 50, Great Bend 44

Ulysses 35, Holcomb 77

Scott City 31, Hugoton 57

Goodland 38, Cimarron 15

Dighton 45, Quinter 51

Southwestern Heights 36, Syracuse 28

South Gray 35, Stanton Co. 47

Wichita Co. 32, Lakin 60

(Saturday)

Minneola 52, Satanta 37

Hugoton 81, Southwestern Heights 24

GCHS 36, Kearney, Neb. 38