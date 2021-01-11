GCHS grapplers take to the mat

Garden City High School’s wrestling teams got their seasons underway Saturday competing in the Dodge City High School Invitational.

The boys tournament was set up as duals while the girls tournament was set up as individual matches for weight classes.

On the boys side, the Buffaloes went 1-1 in the duals. Garden City defeated Valley Center 40-33, then fell to Pratt 43-30.

Several of the GCHS wrestlers went 2-0 on the day.

Dakota Smith, wrestling at 113-pounds for GCHS, won a major decision over Valley Center’s Hunter Huffman, 15-2. He then defeated Natanael Chavez of Pratt by fall.

In the 138-pounds class, the Buffaloes’ Erick Dominguez won by fall over Derek Truman of Valley Center. He then won by decision, 10-4, over Pratt’s Keishaune Thompson.

GCHS’ Steven Sellers, wrestling at 145-pounds, won by forfeit over Valley Center then won by fall over Pratt’s Ke’Rel Thompson.

Garden City’s Josh Janas, 160-pound division, won by fall over Valley Center’s Easton Boone. Janas then won by fall over Hogan Thompson of Pratt.

Ben Dunlap, wrestling at 170-pounds for GCHS, won by fall over Brent Turner of Valley Center. He then won an 8-6 decision over Pratt’s Bryce Winsor.

Others competing for Garden City and their matches were:

106 — Julius Medina lost 10-3 to Jett Schwartz of Valley Center. He bounced back to win by fall over Pratt’s Maddox Riffey.

113 — Joel Contreras dropped a 7-0 match to Vally Center’s Ben Carver. He then lost to Dalton Weber of Pratt by fall.

126 — Ryan Heiman lost a match by fall to Alyeus Craig of Valley Center. He then dropped a 10-4 decision to Pratt’s Devon Weber.

132 — Chris Brahmbhatt lost by fall to Xander Craig of Valley Center. He then lost by fall to Pratt’s Kaiser Pelland.

152 — Colin Kleysteuber lost a close 9-8 match to Valley Center’s Cameron Bowyer. He then lost a 5-0 decision to Hogan Thompson of Pratt.

182 — Alan Chairez lost by fall to Trenton Flores of Valley Center. He then lost a fall to Pratt’s Iziah Cook.

195 — Josue Fernandez lost by fall to Valley Center’s Kyler Palmer. He then lost by fall to Pratt’s nosh Walton.

220 — Isaiah Barrett won by forfeit over Valley Center.

285 — Sebastian Lopez won by fall over Hunter Slay of Valley Center. He then lost by fall to Jesus Ornelas of Pratt.

On the girls side, Garden City wrestlers each had one match, with four of the Buffaloes coming up with victories.

101 — Naiema Salazar lost by fall to Pratt’s Lilly Herrman.

115 — Kamryn Foster lost by fall to Jadyn Thompson of Pratt.

115 — Sara Chapa lost by fall to Pratt’s Jadyn Thompson.

120 — Esmerelda Corado won by fall over Pratt’s Sierra Fox.

126 — Belle Hernandez won by fall over Payton Woody of Pratt.

132 — Anjelina Serrano won by fall over Pratt’s Alyssa Green.

143 — Karmine Guzman lost by fall of Pratt’s Livia Swift.

143 — Angel Serrano lost by fall to Livia Swift of Pratt.

155 — Alondra Guzman lost by fall to Pratt’s Keimarla Thompson.

Garden City’s boys team will be back in action Friday and Saturday in a tournament in Sand Springs, Okla. The girls team will travel to Hays on Saturday.