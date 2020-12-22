Florida's Johnson out of hospital

By Edgar Thompson

Orlando Sentinel/TNS

Florida Gators forward Keyontae Johnson was released from the hospital on Monday, the latest step in the rapid recovery of the basketball star following his scary collapse Dec. 12 at Florida State.

Johnson’s parents, Nika and Marrecus, shared the update via the team’s Twitter account.

“Today is a great day! Keyontae is being released from the hospital,” the Johnsons wrote. “We continue to be amazed at the pace of his recovery and look forward to spending Christmas together as a family.”

Johnson collapsed on the court after he exited a team huddle during the opening minutes of UF’s 83-71 loss at FSU.

He arrived at UF Health Dec. 14 in critical but stable condition. USA Today reported Johnson’s grandfather, Larry DeJarnett, said the 21-year-old Johnson had been placed in a medically induced coma, but doctors would bring him out it in Gainesville.

Johnson’s recovery began to accelerate a week ago, leading him even to make a FaceTime call to teammates. On Friday, Johnson posted a video of himself thanking fans and medical staff for their support.

Many feared the worst for Johnson following his collapse. On Tuesday, his parents said doctors continued to evaluate his condition.

“As much as everyone involved wants firm answers, the process to draw definitive conclusions continues,” his parents wrote. “We ask for patience as the medical professionals continue their work. We are committed to sharing not only updates on Keyontae, but also any information we think could help others.”

He was among the UF basketball players who have previously tested positive for COVID-19, prompting calls for more transparency about his condition - especially if it could help other players avoid health complications. Florida and the SEC have extensive protocols in place before an athlete can resume play after testing positive for COVID-19, detailed heart testing.

Johnson, a 6-foot-5, 229-pound forward from Norfolk, Va., was voted the preseason SEC Player of the Year. He entered the FSU game leading the Gators - 3-1 after the loss to the Seminoles - with a scoring average of 19.7 points.

The Gators subsequently canceled four games, including a Tuesday visit from James Madison. UF is expected to resume play with a Dec. 30 visit to Vanderbilt to open SEC competition.